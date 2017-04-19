Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 19, 2017

Life & Culture

Deja View: “13 Reasons Why” and inaccurate portrayals of mental illness

  Kendyl Bennett/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: April 19, 2017

In a special roundtable edition of Deja View, Reviews Editor Jake Leary dives into the controversy surrounding Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” He is joined by Assistant Multimedia Editor Matt Maloney, Opinion Editor Celisa Calacal and current Ad Sales Manager and former Events Committee Chairman for Active Minds.

 

You can read Matt Maloney’s review of “13 Reasons Why” here

You can listen to the first episode of “Office Hours” here

Send any comments, questions or concerns to ithacanlifeandculture@gmail.com

Deja View: "13 Reasons Why" and inaccurate portrayals of mental illness

