Life & Culture HiFashion Studios Fashion Show By The Ithacan Published: December 9, 2017 <>Senior Julia Bjornland, President of HiFashion Studios, introduces The Fifth Element fashion show that happened on Thursday, December 7. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Latest Articles IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing By Ashley Stalnecker | Dec 9, 2017 Author discusses book based on life of transgender child By Noa Covell | Dec 9, 2017 HiFashion Studios Fashion Show By The Ithacan | Dec 9, 2017 Trending Stories Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage By Kate Nalepinski | Dec 6, 2017 Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC By Krissy Waite | Dec 6, 2017 Zoning laws prevent building of student housing on South Hill By Laura O'Brien | Dec 6, 2017 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments Related Topics5th elementelementsFashion showhifashionHiFashion Studiosrunway
Comments