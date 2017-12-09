Advertisement
Life & Culture

HiFashion Studios Fashion Show

By The Ithacan
Published: December 9, 2017
Senior Julia Bjornland, President of HiFashion Studios, introduces The Fifth Element fashion show that happened on Thursday, December 7. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Seniors Matthew Cifarelli and Ashley Cohen represent the element air while they walk down the runway. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior D'Laney Bowry represents air while she shows the HiFashion Studios clothing. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Seniors Samantha Dorazio and Justin Miller represent the element water while walking down the runway together. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Sophomore Sierra Morabito represents the element water while walking down the runway. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN The hip hop dance group IC Unbound Dance Company performs during a short show during HiFashion's show. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior Rachel Yohe represents earth while walking down the runway. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Junior Andrew Phillips represents earth during the HiFashion fashion show. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior Jillian Weidner and Senior Rachel Yohe represent fire while showing outfits put together by stylists in HiFashion. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior D'Laney Bowry and Sophomore Adrienne Smith represent fire while strutting down the runway. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN
Senior Julia Bjornland, President of HiFashion Studios, introduces The Fifth Element fashion show that happened on Thursday, December 7. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN

