Life & Culture Highlights from Cayuga Sound 2017 Matt Maloney, Connor Duffy, Sydney Matzo/The Ithacan The first Cayuga Sound Festival was held Sept. 23, 2017 in Stewart Park. The festival was curated by X Ambassadors, an alt-rock band native to Ithaca. By The Ithacan Published: September 17, 2018 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Highlights from Cayuga Sound 2017 By The Ithacan | Sep 17, 2018 Review: Stephen King adaptation fails to contribute to canon By Jake Leary | Sep 17, 2018 Men’s tennis competes at Bloomsburg Invitational By Sam Weinstein | Sep 17, 2018 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
Comments