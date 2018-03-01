Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 1, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: March 1, 2018

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Alex Renna from Premium Blend, Ana Borruto from IC Pitch Please and Kai Hedin from Ithacapella sit down with Glenn Epps to discuss a cappella at Ithaca College. The four weigh in on topics from music choice and group dynamics to their individual motivation for joining their respective groups.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

Latest Articles

In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

By The Ithacan | Mar 1, 2018

Report shows Public Safety has “deeply tarnished” reputation on campus

Report shows Public Safety has “deeply tarnished” reputation on campus

By | Feb 28, 2018

Editorial: Public Safety must work to improve its reputation

Editorial: Public Safety must work to improve its reputation

By The Ithacan | Feb 28, 2018

Trending Stories

Sorry, no posts could be found.

Related Articles

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

By The Ithacan | Feb 15, 2018

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

By | Feb 8, 2018

Students get second shot at singing with new a cappella group

Students get second shot at singing with new a cappella group

By | Feb 28, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

A capellaa cappella group