In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Alex Renna from Premium Blend, Ana Borruto from IC Pitch Please and Kai Hedin from Ithacapella sit down with Glenn Epps to discuss a cappella at Ithaca College. The four weigh in on topics from music choice and group dynamics to their individual motivation for joining their respective groups.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.