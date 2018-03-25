Advertisement
Life & Culture

Interfashional Night 2018: My Culture is not a Costume event

By The Ithacan
Published: March 25, 2018
Senior Monika Huot represents Cambodia while offering a traditional greeting. This is during the Interfashional Night 2018: My Culture is not a Costume fashion show. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior Tra Nguyen represents Vietnam. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior Anushka Rajbhandari represents Nepal during the fashion show. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Junior Zhaxi Qucuo represents Tibet. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Sophomore Fernando Vargas Herrera represents Mexico. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Sophomore Giulia Villanueva Lopez represents Paraguay in the fashion event. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN Senior Cheng Mei Wang represents China in the fashion show. MAXINE HANSFORD/THE ITHACAN
