Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 14, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Ithaca College Circus Club juggles a murder in annual showcase

By The Ithacan — Kristen Harrison
Published: April 14, 2019

 

On April 13 at the downtown Ithaca Circus Culture space, a mere designated gray line on a mat separates the audience from the performers where some spectators are inches from a juggling ball, while others are ushered to the upstairs balcony and on the stairs to make standing room. People crowd the space to watch Ithaca College’s circus club, ICircus, perform their murder-mystery end of the year showcase entitled “Murder at the Circus.” After months of practice in the Ithaca College Fitness Center, the club ran the show in the Circus Culture studio for the first time. The student organization offers members the freedom to practice an act of their choice. Some perform acrobatic numbers, while others utilize props such as poi, hoops and diabolo. The energy-packed performance featured 14 short acts tied together to solve the murder case.

Latest Articles

Ithaca College Circus Club juggles a murder in annual showcase

Ithaca College Circus Club juggles a murder in annual showcase

By The Ithacan | Apr 14, 2019

“You Are Ok” album is more than just OK

“You Are Ok” album is more than just OK

By | Apr 14, 2019

Review: Singles for the week of 4/14

Review: Singles for the week of 4/14

By | Apr 14, 2019

Comments