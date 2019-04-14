Ithaca College Circus Club juggles a murder in annual showcase

ICircus performed “Murder at the Circus” 7 p.m. April 13 at Circus Culture. The club showcased 12 small-group acts and two with the entire club, as pictured. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan All members participated in the group acrobatics number, which narrated the murder of high-flying freshman Mia Camhi, pictured in red. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Freshman Desi Feldman juggles three balls, but continues to juggle five later in the act. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Always looking for new things to balance, freshman and ICircus co-president Liam Wurtz supports a ladder on his chin. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Senior Ben Fleischer performs on trapeze, one of the two acts that can only be practiced at Circus Culture rather than the Ithaca College Fitness Center, which does not have an aerial apparatus. Spectators filled all parts of the room to watch the show. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Junior Kit Atanasoff spins LED glow poi, roped weights, in the dark. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Sophomore Josie Sepel entertains over 100 audience members with her silk routine. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan In his act, freshman Connor Jones spins plates. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Junior Kit Atanasoff has fun with the group tumbling passes, the final segment of the showcase. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan Sophomore Lila Woodmansee performs a diabolo act. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan The show concludes with an integral move of the club, wherein the tallest member of the club stands on senior Naomi Hanson’s shoulders. Members of ICircus take their final bows after the hour and fifteen minute showcase. Kristen Harrison/The Ithacan

On April 13 at the downtown Ithaca Circus Culture space, a mere designated gray line on a mat separates the audience from the performers where some spectators are inches from a juggling ball, while others are ushered to the upstairs balcony and on the stairs to make standing room. People crowd the space to watch Ithaca College’s circus club, ICircus, perform their murder-mystery end of the year showcase entitled “Murder at the Circus.” After months of practice in the Ithaca College Fitness Center, the club ran the show in the Circus Culture studio for the first time. The student organization offers members the freedom to practice an act of their choice. Some perform acrobatic numbers, while others utilize props such as poi, hoops and diabolo. The energy-packed performance featured 14 short acts tied together to solve the murder case.