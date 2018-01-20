Advertisement
Review: Singles for the week of 1/19
By — Assistant Life and Culture Editor
Published: January 20, 2018

“The Good Side”

Troye Sivan

Released Jan. 18

Contrasting with Troye Sivan’s usual electropop genre, “The Good Side” opens with unexpected acoustic guitar. Although simple lyrics let Sivan’s gentle voice shine, electronic notes and a robotic voice effect intoning over strummed chords combine to make a distracting juxtaposition.

 

 

 

“Supplies”

Justin Timberlake

Released Jan. 18

“Supplies” starts strong, with staccato shouts punctuating each beat and Spanish-inspired guitar adding complexity behind a basic trap rhythm. However, Justin Timberlake’s nasal refrain of “I’ve got supplies” is irritating, and the chorus lacks variety, leaving the second half of the song to drag.

 

 

“Street Kings”

YFN Lucci feat. Meek Mill

Released Jan. 14

Although an underlying bass beat drives “Street Kings” forward and supports YFN Lucci’s clever lyrics, Meek Mill’s verse contributes nothing of substance beyond a recognizable name.

 

 

 

“Paradise”

George Ezra

Released Jan. 19

A simple drum beat, playful guitar hook and shouting refrain make “Paradise” a radioworthy, albeit generic, cheerful spring anthem.

 

 

 

“Human”

Kimbra

Released Jan. 19

Kimbra’s breathy vocals and distorted beats are atmospheric and well-crafted. While the rhythms of the verses run the risk of becoming boring, the prechorus’s finger snaps and piano chords keep listeners’ attention.

