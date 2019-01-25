Review: Singles for the week of 1/25

“Uncomfortably Numb”

American Football ft. Hayley Williams

Released Jan. 22, 2019

Polyvinyl Record Co.

Powerhouse pop-punk frontwoman Hayley Williams and quintessential Midwest emo band, American Football are a match made in heaven. This track is soft and tender, with twinkly guitar riffs. Williams and American Football frontman Mike Kinsella’s harmonies ring with warmth.

“Harmony Hall”

Vampire Weekend

Released Jan. 24, 2019

Sony Music Entertainment

“Harmony Hall” is one of two singles Vampire Weekend released off of its upcoming album. The band evokes the summery, bright sounds of its earlier albums with a refined twist. “Harmony Hall” is a cheerful track that begins with beautiful acoustic guitar plucking and builds to a joyous, lush full-band groove.

“Moderation”

Florence + the Machine

Released Jan. 24, 2019

Florence & the Machine’s latest release is a gutsy piano-driven rock piece that showcases Florence Welch’s explosive vocals. “Moderation” is a fun, powerhouse tune. She professes her passionate, fiery love to a lukewarm lover. “Want me to love you in moderation/ Do I look moderate to you?” she asserts.

“Tarantula”

Beck

Released 1/23

BH Music, LLC.

Beck’s “Tarantula” is inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, “Roma,” and this piece sounds as artful and panoramic as a film score. With swelling strings, soaring piano and reverb-heavy choral vocals, this track is colorful and grandiose.

“Love Me & Let Me Go”

Ashley Tisdale

Released 1/25

Big Music Group, LLC.

Ashley Tisdale’s newest release is a sultry track with a club-worthy beat. Though heavily-produced, Tisdale’s vocals are icy and pristine. “Love Me & Let Me Go” is exactly what pop music should be: bold and fun.