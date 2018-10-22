Review: Singles for the week of 10/22

“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

The 1975

Released Oct. 17

Dirty Hit Records

The 1975’s newest single channels the simple, sweet lyrics and vocal harmonization of peak ’80s pop. Think “Heaven Is a Place On Earth” by Belinda Carlisle, if Carlisle shopped at Urban Outfitters.

“Fingers”

ZAYN

Released Oct. 17

RCA Records

Zayn Malik sacrifices his strong vocals for a slurred set of lyrics that sound like they were recorded underwater. Although initially hard to pin down, the words meld with the flowing instrumentals, carried along by a buzzing bassline.

“Papercuts”

Uffie

Released Oct. 18

Unsigned

“Papercuts” juxtaposes a sugary sweet voice with razor-sharp lines like “push the knife deeper, show me that you mean it” and “stab me in the heart, babe.” The funky bass and warped electric guitar carry across a sense of danger without going overboard.

“Another Way of Life”

Cloud Nothings

Released Oct. 18

Carpark Records

The strongest part of “Another Way of Life” is the biting vocals reminiscent of The Clash, but it is unfortunately completely drowned out by the instrumentals, and there is nothing left to draw any attention.

“Details”

Maisie Peters

Released Oct. 19

Atlantic Records UK

Wisps of background harmonization and gentle acoustic strumming have a quiet power, especially when complemented by sparingly used piano chords in the latter half of the song.