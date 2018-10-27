Review: Singles for the week of 10/27

Baby You’re A Haunted House

Gerard Way

Released Oct. 26

Reprise Records

Gerard Way leans heavily on the fuzz pedal, returning with more Britpop-inspired rock after two years without a solo release. The bassline blurs the other instrumentals to create and endlessly fascinating effect, especially during the wonderfully lighthearted “you’re a haunted house” refrain of the chorus.

No Fun

Joji

Released Oct. 26

88rising Records

“No Fun” has no frills. Its lyrics are no-nonsense, and certainly not poetic, but complement the attitude-laden trap stutters and synth.

Icicle Tusk

Fleet Foxes

Released Oct. 25

Sub Pop Records

“Icicle Tusk” is a stereotypically soothing indie folk song. Charming chimes and the plucking of a ukulele add levity; otherwise, it’s only impressive to white hipsters who drink craft beer.

A Million Dreams

P!nk

Released Oct. 24

Atlantic Recording Corporation

A re-do of a song of the same name from the movie “The Greatest Showman”, the instrumentals lack a moving swell that makes the original a winner, but they allow P!nk’s clear alto voice to move the song forward.

Money

Cardi B

Released Oct. 23

Atlantic Recording Corporation

Pounding piano chords over bass beats are hard-hitting and intimidating. The rhymes are straight to the point, but still have Cardi B’s signature, brazen fun: “I need some money, yeah/I need cheese for my egg” and “I will black on your ass (Yeah)/Wakanda forever.”