October 13, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 10/13

Review: Singles for the week of 10/13
  RCA Records
By Jake Leary — Life and Culture Editor
Published: October 13, 2017

Life and Culture Editor Jake Leary listened to some of the singles that came out this week, here’s what he thought of them.

Is That for Me

Alesso & Anitta

Released Oct. 13

Warner Music Latina

Electric pop is a tricky genre. Artists run the risk of creating unintelligible, synth-packed messes. “Is That for Me” doesn’t succumb to that low standard, at least for the most part. A bouncy intro and smooth chorus make up for some of the choppy editing in the verses. It’s worth a listen.

 

New

Daya

Released Oct. 11

Daya Records

New” is as standard as a pop song could be. From the echoey filter on the chorus to the steady-to-a-fault beat there’s little substance in Daya’s song. “New” isn’t the worst offender of trope temptation to come out this week, but it still prevents the song from becoming something special.

 

Wishlist

Kiiara

Released Oct. 13

EFFESS

Kiiara’s vocal affectation is too absurd to take seriously. Throughout “Wishlist” she sounds simultaneously bored and on the brink of tears. Add bland lyrics and an overthetop distortion filter to the mix, and you’re left with a frustratingly shallow musical experience.

 

Deserve

Kris Wu and Travis Scott

Released Oct. 11

Ace Unit Culture Media Co., Limited

No one needs that much autotune. Sure, Kris Wu might have been attempting a stylistic effect in “Deserve,” but the vocal distortion results in a muddy, unclear blur of sound. “Deserve” sounds like it was rapped by robots, which is a shame because the beats are simple but powerful, and the song flows well.

 

Paper Doll

FRANKIE

Released Oct. 13

RCA Records

Paper Doll” almost works. The main problem with the song is her voice; it’s not the quality of her voice that’s the issue, but rather the highpitched style she chose. The intro of the song sounds like it was sung by a robot attempting to imitate a child, and that creepy childlike affectation pervades the entire song.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

