Review: Singles for the week of 4/19

“Easy”

Tycho, Saint Sinner

Released April 17, 2019

Mom + Pop/ Ninja Tune

Tycho is known for composing glittering, ambient techno soundscapes. This collaboration with producer and vocalist Saint Sinner is vaporous, textured and luxurious.

“HEY CHILD”

X Ambassadors

Released April 19, 2019

KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope Records

Ithaca natives-turned-superstars’ latest single is punchy and robust. A wild-child anthem, it’ll definitely be a festival hit.

“Power is Power”

SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott

Released April 18, 2019

RCA Records

Inspired by HBO’s hit, “Game of Thrones,” this fiery collaboration is truly an epic. Its heavy trap beats and the commanding vocals of SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott make it a journey from start to finish.

“Medellín”

Madonna, Maluma

Released April 17, 2019

Boy Toy, Inc.

The queen of dance pop combines her signature glittery, glamorous sound with Columbian artist, Maluma’s sexy rapping and an explosive reggaeton beat. The piece recounts a vibrant, youthful fantasy. And yes, Madonna is 60.

“Saw Lightning”

Beck

Fonograph Records

Beck is a musical chameleon. His latest track employs belligerent, jangling acoustic guitar and danceable beats. Co-written and produced by Pharell Williams, “Saw Lightning” has electric attitude.