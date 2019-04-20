Review: Singles for the week of 4/19

Tycho, Saint Sinner
Released April 17, 2019
Mom + Pop/ Ninja Tune
Tycho is known for composing glittering, ambient techno soundscapes. This collaboration with producer and vocalist Saint Sinner is vaporous, textured and luxurious.
X Ambassadors
Released April 19, 2019
KIDinaKORNER/ Interscope Records
Ithaca natives-turned-superstars’ latest single is punchy and robust. A wild-child anthem, it’ll definitely be a festival hit.
SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott
Released April 18, 2019
RCA Records
Inspired by HBO’s hit, “Game of Thrones,” this fiery collaboration is truly an epic. Its heavy trap beats and the commanding vocals of SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott make it a journey from start to finish.
Madonna, Maluma
Released April 17, 2019
Boy Toy, Inc.
The queen of dance pop combines her signature glittery, glamorous sound with Columbian artist, Maluma’s sexy rapping and an explosive reggaeton beat. The piece recounts a vibrant, youthful fantasy. And yes, Madonna is 60.
Beck
Fonograph Records
Beck is a musical chameleon. His latest track employs belligerent, jangling acoustic guitar and danceable beats. Co-written and produced by Pharell Williams, “Saw Lightning” has electric attitude.
