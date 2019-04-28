Review: Singles for the week of 4/28

ME!

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie

Released April 26th, 2019

Taylor Swift Productions, Inc.

Powerhouse pop artists Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie join forces in “ME!”, the snare drum-driven pre-summer anthem with soaring trumpets and sweet vocals. The lyrics are snappy and memorable, likely because they are engineered to be so, making long-term success not a question but a given.

Drugs & The Internet

Lauv

Released April 26th, 2019

AWAL

Lauv’s airy beats and soothing vocals come together beautifully in “Drugs & The Internet.” His lyrics, including lines like “I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet/Ah s—, am I a winner yet?”, paint a compelling picture of the singer’s relationship with social media and mental illness.

If You’re Gonna Lie

FLETCHER

Released April 26th, 2019

Snapback Entertainment LLC, UMG Recordings Inc

FLETCHER has a voice that soars in “If You’re Gonna Lie,” but her momentary success is thwarted by the song’s unoriginal beat and repetitive lyrics. The unfortunate result is a song that blends one messy lament into another, and it’s hard to sympathize with her plight — to face a partner who’s cheating — when the story is stifled by its electric-pop conventions.

Cellophane

FKA Twigs

Released April 24th, 2019

Young Turks Recording Ltd

In her first song since 2016, FKA twigs brings her ethereal voice to a soft piano beat in “Cellophane.” The song is a stunning testament to twigs’ raw yet pristine talent, a quality which she displays in her dancing as well — in the accompanying music video, twigs pole-dances on a golden stage, a visual narrative she said she wished to bring to life after writing “Cellophane.”