The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 28, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 4/28

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 28, 2019

ME!

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie

Released April 26th, 2019

Taylor Swift Productions, Inc.

Powerhouse pop artists Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie join forces in “ME!”, the snare drum-driven pre-summer anthem with soaring trumpets and sweet vocals. The lyrics are snappy and memorable, likely because they are engineered to be so, making long-term success not a question but a given.

 

Drugs & The Internet

Lauv

Released April 26th, 2019

AWAL

Lauv’s airy beats and soothing vocals come together beautifully in “Drugs & The Internet.” His lyrics, including lines like “I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet/Ah s—, am I a winner yet?”, paint a compelling picture of the singer’s relationship with social media and mental illness.

 

If You’re Gonna Lie

FLETCHER

Released April 26th, 2019

Snapback Entertainment LLC, UMG Recordings Inc

FLETCHER has a voice that soars in “If You’re Gonna Lie,” but her momentary success is thwarted by the song’s unoriginal beat and repetitive lyrics. The unfortunate result is a song that blends one messy lament into another, and it’s hard to sympathize with her plight — to face a partner who’s cheating — when the story is stifled by its electric-pop conventions.

 

Cellophane

FKA Twigs

Released April 24th, 2019

Young Turks Recording Ltd

In her first song since 2016, FKA twigs brings her ethereal voice to a soft piano beat in “Cellophane.” The song is a stunning testament to twigs’ raw yet pristine talent, a quality which she displays in her dancing as well — in the accompanying music video, twigs pole-dances on a golden stage, a visual narrative she said she wished to bring to life after writing “Cellophane.”

Review: Logic’s captivating novel is full of saturated nuance

Review: Logic’s captivating novel is full of saturated nuance

By | Apr 28, 2019

