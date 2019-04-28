Review: Singles for the week of 4/28

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
Released April 26th, 2019
Taylor Swift Productions, Inc.
Powerhouse pop artists Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie join forces in “ME!”, the snare drum-driven pre-summer anthem with soaring trumpets and sweet vocals. The lyrics are snappy and memorable, likely because they are engineered to be so, making long-term success not a question but a given.
Lauv
Released April 26th, 2019
AWAL
Lauv’s airy beats and soothing vocals come together beautifully in “Drugs & The Internet.” His lyrics, including lines like “I traded all my friends for drugs and the internet/Ah s—, am I a winner yet?”, paint a compelling picture of the singer’s relationship with social media and mental illness.
FLETCHER
Released April 26th, 2019
Snapback Entertainment LLC, UMG Recordings Inc
FLETCHER has a voice that soars in “If You’re Gonna Lie,” but her momentary success is thwarted by the song’s unoriginal beat and repetitive lyrics. The unfortunate result is a song that blends one messy lament into another, and it’s hard to sympathize with her plight — to face a partner who’s cheating — when the story is stifled by its electric-pop conventions.
FKA Twigs
Released April 24th, 2019
Young Turks Recording Ltd
In her first song since 2016, FKA twigs brings her ethereal voice to a soft piano beat in “Cellophane.” The song is a stunning testament to twigs’ raw yet pristine talent, a quality which she displays in her dancing as well — in the accompanying music video, twigs pole-dances on a golden stage, a visual narrative she said she wished to bring to life after writing “Cellophane.”
