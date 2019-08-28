The Ithacan

August 28, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 8/23

Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Published: August 28, 2019

“Teeth”

5 Seconds of Summer

Released Aug 21

5 Seconds of Summer, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sweet vocals meet gritty lyrics in “Teeth,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s catchy and exciting pop-rock single. The song is sewn together by a heavy bass line and aggressive guitar strums.

 

“People”

The 1975

Released Aug 22

Polydor Records and Interscope Records

“Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!” is the perfect opening line to The 1975’s “People,” in which lead singer Matt Healy sing-screams alongside the grueling electric guitar and percussive background.

 

 

“hot girl bummer”

blackbear

Released Aug 23

Alamo/Interscope Records

The self-titled “hot girl bummer anthem” by rapper blackbear is gifted with the artist’s clever lyrics, if not by a wholly original backbeat.

 

“OPTIMISTIC”

X Ambassadors 

Released Aug 23

KIDinaCORNER/Interscope Records

X Ambassadors fervent cry for gun control is revealed in “OPTIMISTIC.” The song is a deft commentary on the negligence following mass shootings; the band criticizes the thoughts, prayers and optimism through their angry lyrics and equally indignant guitar and drums.

 

