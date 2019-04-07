Review: Singles for the Week of of 4/7

Vampire Weekend
Released April 4, 2019
Spring Snow, LLC.
A song named “Unbearably White” by a band known for their preppy, New England aesthetic may elicit some chuckles. However, the breezy instrumentals, melancholy lyrics and frontman Ezra Koenig’s intimate vocals are seriously sweet and charming.
The Lumineers
Released April 5, 2019
Dualtone Music Group, Inc.
Simple but fresh, the Lumineers’ latest song encompasses foot-stomping folksiness and robust, staccato piano. The result is a gorgeously organic and joyful piece that sounds like it was recorded in a cozy living room.
“Cool”
Jonas Brothers
Released April 5, 2019
Jonas Brothers Recording
The Jonas Brothers’ cute, corny single is beachy and lighthearted. Although, if a band’s chorus needs to declare, “Lately, I’ve been feeling so cool” to establish its members’ relevance, perhaps they have already entered the realm of ironic throwback tunes.
