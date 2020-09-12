Singles for the week of 9/11

“Bad Habits”

Usher

Released Sept. 10

RCA Records

In his latest single since June, Usher showcases his catchy pop lyricism and robust lyrics in “Bad Habits.” Though occasionally repetitive and typical in its storytelling, there’s little to dislike about the song’s electronic-driven, smooth beat.

“BEDROOM”

Tyzo Bloom, Minke

Released Sept. 11

ALT:Vision Records

The beautifully hypnotic “BEDROOM” works from a soft electronic framework, an aspect that only grows in joyful intensity throughout the track. Enmeshed with elongated, seemingly endless swaths of synth, Tyzo Bloom and Minke have clearly handled this song with careful attention.

“Baptize (with JID & EARTHGANG)”

Spillage Village, JID, EARTHGANG

Released Sept. 10

Dreamville/Interscope Records

The stripped backbeat in “Baptize” serves the rappers well. Allowing Spillage Village, JID and EARTHGANG’s rap verses to soar and dominate the song’s lo-fi, laid-back sound is an excellent choice.

“Being You”

Beulahbelle

Released Sept. 10

Beulahbelle

Beulahbelle — a collaboration between sisters Kaitlyn and Mady Dever — strings together ethereal harmonies and a muted piano in its latest single, “Being You.” Lamenting a lost relationship, the poignant song is an expert and playful romp in folk pop.