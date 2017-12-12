Advertisement
Unbound Dance Company performs in Fall Dance Showcase

By The Ithacan
Published: December 12, 2017
The Unbound Dance Company hosted its fall showcase on Dec. 10 in Emerson Suites CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN From left, seniors Taylor Moody and Christina Yuu perform a duet to the song Half Light. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Members of Unbound, perform to the song Praying on Dec. 10. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Junior Danny Akimchuk performs a leap during the song Believer. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN The executive board of Unbound danced to a mashup of different songs, which they also performed at the 125 Community Celebration. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN The freshman teamed together to choreograph and perform to the song Carmen. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Sophomore Maya Lazar, second from the left, choreographed the song Feel It Still. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Dancers performed to the song Dirty on Dec. 10 in the Unbound showcase. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Members of Unbound performed ballet to the song Finding Hope. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN
The executive board of Unbound danced to a mashup of different songs, which they also performed at the 125 Community Celebration. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN

The Unbound Dance Company performed their fall showcase on Dec. 10 in Emerson Suites, which included 23 performances.

