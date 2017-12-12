Life & Culture Unbound Dance Company performs in Fall Dance Showcase By The Ithacan Published: December 12, 2017 <>The executive board of Unbound danced to a mashup of different songs, which they also performed at the 125 Community Celebration. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Latest Articles The Unbound Dance Company performed their fall showcase on Dec. 10 in Emerson Suites, which included 23 performances. Unbound Dance Company performs in Fall Dance Showcase By The Ithacan | Dec 12, 2017 Review: “The Disaster Artist” reaches emotional depths By Charlie Musante | Dec 12, 2017 Review: Satirical drama’s message is overlong and obscure By Aidan Lentz | Dec 12, 2017 Trending Stories IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing By Ashley Stalnecker | Dec 9, 2017 Author discusses book based on life of transgender child By Noa Covell | Dec 9, 2017 If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I? The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans By Frances Johnson | Oct 21, 2015 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles On the Floor and IC Unbound collaborate for fall dance showcase By Nicole Arocho | Nov 28, 2012 Comments
Comments