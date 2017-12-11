Life & Culture WATCH: Ithaca hosts annual Ice Fest Abby Atkeson/The Ithacan Ithaca celebrated its annual Ice Fest celebration Dec. 7-9 on The Commons. The local festival includes sculptures and ice carving. By Ithacan Staff Published: December 10, 2017 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles WATCH: Ithaca hosts annual Ice Fest By Ithacan Staff | Dec 10, 2017 Women’s basketball defeats Stevens Institute of Technology By Matt Vander Plaat | Dec 9, 2017 No. 5 wrestling hosts the Ithaca Tri-Meet on Dec. 9 By Sevrin Lavenstein | Dec 9, 2017 Trending Stories IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing By Ashley Stalnecker | Dec 9, 2017 Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage By Kate Nalepinski | Dec 6, 2017 Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC By Krissy Waite | Dec 6, 2017 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Related Articles WATCH: Ithaca’s 35th annual Apple Harvest Festival By Ithacan Staff | Oct 2, 2017 WATCH: “Harry Potter” fans unite for Wizarding Weekend By Ithacan Staff | Nov 1, 2017 WATCH: The Haunt hosts concert for Ithaca College bands By Kara Bowen | Nov 15, 2017 Comments Related TopicsartartistsiceIce FestivalLiz BochicchioMaya LewisMollie GaudetsculpturesThe Ithaca Commons
Comments