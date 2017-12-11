Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 11, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

WATCH: Ithaca hosts annual Ice Fest

  Abby Atkeson/The Ithacan
Ithaca celebrated its annual Ice Fest celebration Dec. 7-9 on The Commons. The local festival includes sculptures and ice carving.
By
Published: December 10, 2017

Latest Articles

WATCH: Ithaca hosts annual Ice Fest

WATCH: Ithaca hosts annual Ice Fest

By | Dec 10, 2017

Women’s basketball defeats Stevens Institute of Technology

Women’s basketball defeats Stevens Institute of Technology

By | Dec 9, 2017

No. 5 wrestling hosts the Ithaca Tri-Meet on Dec. 9

No. 5 wrestling hosts the Ithaca Tri-Meet on Dec. 9

By | Dec 9, 2017

Trending Stories

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing

IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing

By | Dec 9, 2017

Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage

Latest IC Main Stage play puts black women centerstage

By | Dec 6, 2017

Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC

Aging residential facilities are becoming harder to repair at IC

By | Dec 6, 2017

Related Articles

WATCH: Ithaca’s 35th annual Apple Harvest Festival

WATCH: Ithaca’s 35th annual Apple Harvest Festival

By | Oct 2, 2017

WATCH: “Harry Potter” fans unite for Wizarding Weekend

WATCH: “Harry Potter” fans unite for Wizarding Weekend

By | Nov 1, 2017

WATCH: The Haunt hosts concert for Ithaca College bands

WATCH: The Haunt hosts concert for Ithaca College bands

By | Nov 15, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

artartistsiceIce FestivalLiz BochicchioMaya LewisMollie GaudetsculpturesThe Ithaca Commons