‘Deja View’- “Knives Out” vs “Clue”

By The Ithacan — Rachael Weinberg
Published: February 14, 2020

In host Rachael Weinberg’s first episode rolling solo, she reviews Knives Out (2019) and compares it to Clue (1985) to reveal the influence and history of the whodunit from then to now. She reveals the three different endings to Clue, how the franchise was inspired by a board game, raves over Jamie Lee Curtis’s Instagram, and has a fun fact about how Clue connects to her favorite movie, Halloween.

Referenced in this episode:
Knives Out cast Thanksgiving roundtable: ew.com/movies/2019/11/25/ria…sgiving-dinner-video/
Clue Story Book: www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/279001.Clue
Agatha Christie: www.agathachristie.com/

