Multimedia Ithaca College students participate in a global climate strike On Friday Sept. 20, Ithaca College students took to the Commons to participate in a global climate strike. By The Ithacan Published: September 22, 2019 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Students fight against climate change at Global Climate Strike By Falyn Stempler | Sep 22, 2019 Ithaca College students participate in a global climate strike By The Ithacan | Sep 22, 2019 During the short-lived warm months at Ithaca College, it’s common to see students skating to and from class or practicing tricks on the tennis courts. Students skate onto campus By The Ithacan | Sep 22, 2019 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email