Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 16, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Loving the Jazz Jam

 
The Ithaca College Jazz Club jams to love-themed songs in honor of Valentine’s Day during its session 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday night in Towers Marketplace.
By The Ithacan
Published: February 16, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Loving the Jazz Jam

Loving the Jazz Jam

By The Ithacan | Feb 16, 2020

‘Deja View’- “Knives Out” vs “Clue”

‘Deja View’- “Knives Out” vs “Clue”

By The Ithacan | Feb 14, 2020

Bouncing back: Women’s basketball rebounds from slow start

Bouncing back: Women’s basketball rebounds from slow start

By | Feb 13, 2020