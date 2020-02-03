Multimedia Pins ‘n’ Things Teaches Students to Sew, Mend and Alter Erika Perkins Pins 'n' Things teaches students to sew, mend and alter their clothing so they can learn to be more self-sufficient. By The Ithacan Published: February 3, 2020 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Pins ‘n’ Things Teaches Students to Sew, Mend and Alter By The Ithacan | Feb 3, 2020 National Recap: States look to revise anti-discrimination laws By The Ithacan | Jan 30, 2020 Commentary: Ithaca Talks is an avenue for public speech By Kat McSherry | Jan 30, 2020 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email