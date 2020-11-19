The Ithacan

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’ – Performers of Color (Part 2) | WoW Virtual Cabaret

By — Sobeida Rosa
Published: November 19, 2020

In this episode, host Sobeida Rosa sits down with two performers of color from Walking on Water Productions’ “A Virtual Cabaret.” Ithaca College alum Courtney Ravelo ‘18 and Cornell University alum Grace Traore ‘20 discuss what it’s like being a performer during the pandemic. They also talk about what sparked their passion for theatre and challenges they’ve faced as performers of color.

The Walking on Water Productions’ “A Virtual Cabaret’ will take place on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 2020. More information can be found at walkingonwaterproductions.org.

