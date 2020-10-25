Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 25, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

‘The Moon Rises Too’ – The New Moon Episode

By — Nijha Young
Published: October 25, 2020

Welcome to The Moon Rises Too, a personal growth podcast that discusses the journey to making peace with ourselves by exploring and embracing the darkness within — our faults, hardships, fears, etc.

In this introductory episode, host Nijha Young introduces herself and discusses her goals and intentions for the podcast. Young also explains the meaning behind the podcast’s title.

Young encourages listeners to join her on this journey as she learns about practices like journaling, introspection, spirituality, meditation, mindfulness and more, to work through issues surrounding mental health, finding and following one’s purpose and passions and loving all of yourself as you are.

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

Latest Articles

‘The Moon Rises Too’ – The New Moon Episode

‘The Moon Rises Too’ – The New Moon Episode

By | Oct 25, 2020

Public Safety Logs Oct. 12-18

Public Safety Logs Oct. 12-18

By | Oct 25, 2020

Student filmmakers develop new ways to shoot during pandemic

Student filmmakers develop new ways to shoot during pandemic

By | Oct 25, 2020

Related Articles

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Conversations About Mental Health (Part 1)

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Conversations About Mental Health (Part 1)

By The Ithacan | Nov 11, 2019

‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

‘Re:Mixing’ – “point a-point b” with Eva Salzman

By | Oct 1, 2020

‘Deja View’ – “American Son” (2019)

‘Deja View’ – “American Son” (2019)

By | Sep 23, 2020

Related Topics

mental healthmindfulnesspersonal growthself-carespirituality