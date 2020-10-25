‘The Moon Rises Too’ – The New Moon Episode

Welcome to The Moon Rises Too, a personal growth podcast that discusses the journey to making peace with ourselves by exploring and embracing the darkness within — our faults, hardships, fears, etc.

In this introductory episode, host Nijha Young introduces herself and discusses her goals and intentions for the podcast. Young also explains the meaning behind the podcast’s title.

Young encourages listeners to join her on this journey as she learns about practices like journaling, introspection, spirituality, meditation, mindfulness and more, to work through issues surrounding mental health, finding and following one’s purpose and passions and loving all of yourself as you are.