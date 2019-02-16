Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 16, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

BREAKING: Car stolen from Ithaca College campus parking lot

BREAKING: Car stolen from Ithaca College campus parking lot
  File Photo/The Ithacan
A car was stolen from an Ithaca College parking lot sometime between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
By — Editor in Chief
Published: February 15, 2019

A car was stolen from an Ithaca College campus parking lot Feb. 15.

The car, a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with Connecticut license plates 157TLB, was reportedly stolen from R-Lot, a parking lot adjacent to Garden 29, according to an email sent out to the college community by the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The theft occurred between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Public Safety is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the office at 607-274-3333, or leave an anonymous voicemail message at 607-274-106. The email also stated that if the vehicle is seen, it can be reported to any law enforcement agency by calling 911.

Grace Elletson can be reached at gelletson@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @graceelletson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

BREAKING: Car stolen from Ithaca College campus parking lot

BREAKING: Car stolen from Ithaca College campus parking lot

By | Feb 15, 2019

Commentary: More contingent faculty deserve recognition

Commentary: More contingent faculty deserve recognition

By , , , , , , | Feb 15, 2019

Wrestling wins ‘rumble’ in Rumble & Tumble Meet at Cortland

Wrestling wins ‘rumble’ in Rumble & Tumble Meet at Cortland

By | Feb 15, 2019

Related Articles

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is investigating a burglary reported on the eighth floor of East Tower residence hall between 9:15 p.m. last night and 2:20 a.m. Sept. 6th.

Burglary reported in East Tower

By | Sep 6, 2015

The Ithaca College Office of Public Safety is investigating 12 reports of textbook thefts in the past three weeks.

Public safety continues to investigate thefts

By | Feb 11, 2013

The Office of Public Safety has identified six more victims of property theft in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in November. Laura Durling, assistant director of patrol and security services, said the identifications will lead to six more misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen property against sophomore Danielle Varricchio and freshman Jennifer Forman.…

Public Safety identifies six more victims of car theft

By | Dec 13, 2006

Comments

Related Topics

car theftcrimeIthaca CollegePublic Safety Alertvehicle