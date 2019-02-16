BREAKING: Car stolen from Ithaca College campus parking lot

A car was stolen from an Ithaca College campus parking lot Feb. 15.

The car, a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with Connecticut license plates 157TLB, was reportedly stolen from R-Lot, a parking lot adjacent to Garden 29, according to an email sent out to the college community by the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The theft occurred between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Public Safety is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident contact the office at 607-274-3333, or leave an anonymous voicemail message at 607-274-106. The email also stated that if the vehicle is seen, it can be reported to any law enforcement agency by calling 911.