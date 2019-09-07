BREAKING: Police respond to report of suspicious person on campus

Advertisement
News

  The Ithacan
Dave Maley, director of public relations at the college, said there will be an increased police presence as a result of the incident.
By , — Assistant News Editor, News Editor
Published: September 6, 2019

The Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office said a suspicious person was reported on the Ithaca College campus near the Athletic and Events Center and Boothroyd Hall at approximately 6 p.m. Sept. 6. 

Following the report, two Tompkins County Police Department vehicles were dispatched to the campus near Boothroyd Hall. The Tompkins County Police Department said two state police vehicles and Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management vehicles arrived on the scene as well. 

When asked if the suspect had a gun, Dave Maley, director of public relations at the college, said he cannot disclose the specific details of the investigation. He said there have not been any reports of an active shooter and campus safety does not believe there is an ongoing threat to campus.

Maley said the suspect was not taken into custody. He also said that campus safety has not yet identified the individual.

A suspicious person was reported near the Athletic and Events Center and Boothroyd Hall at approximately 6 p.m. Sept. 6.  Ashley Stalnecker/The Ithacan

Maley said there will be an increased police presence as a result of the incident.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. Sept. 6, the college alerted the campus community via Intercom that Public Safety had investigated a suspicious person, and it is not believed there is a threat to the campus. The campus was not on a lockdown. 

The suspect was reported as a college-aged white male, according to Intercom.

This story will be updated.

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @Ashley_Stal

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

Comments

