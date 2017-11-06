Collado announces co-chairs of provost search committee

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado sent an email to the college community Nov. 6 to announce the appointment of the co-chairs of the provost search committee.

Jean Hardwick, professor in the Department of Biology, and Jack Powers, associate professor and chair of the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, will co-chair the search committee, according to the email.

The search committee will be made up of eight faculty members — including the two faculty co-chairs — a senior administrator, a staff member and two students. The search committee will work with Witt/Kieffer, which is the firm guiding the search.

Collado said in the email that she will announce the rest of the search committee members once she receives nominations from the chairs of the Faculty Council, Staff Council and Student Governance Council.

Search consultants from Witt/Kieffer will be on campus Nov. 10 to meet with members of the college community.