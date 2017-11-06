Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 6, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Collado announces co-chairs of provost search committee

Collado announces co-chairs of provost search committee
  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
Collado stated in the email that she will announce the rest of the search committee members once she receives nominations from the chairs of Faculty Council, Staff Council and Student Governance Council.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: November 6, 2017

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado sent an email to the college community Nov. 6 to announce the appointment of the co-chairs of the provost search committee.

Jean Hardwick, professor in the Department of Biology, and Jack Powers, associate professor and chair of the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, will co-chair the search committee, according to the email.

The search committee will be made up of eight faculty members — including the two faculty co-chairs — a senior administrator, a staff member and two students. The search committee will work with Witt/Kieffer, which is the firm guiding the search.

Collado said in the email that she will announce the rest of the search committee members once she receives nominations from the chairs of the Faculty Council, Staff Council and Student Governance Council.

Search consultants from Witt/Kieffer will be on campus Nov. 10 to meet with members of the college community.

Sophia Adamucci can be reached at sadamucci@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @s_adamucci

Latest Articles

Professor helps to create media literacy pamphlet for classrooms

Professor helps to create media literacy pamphlet for classrooms

By | Nov 6, 2017

BREAKING: Green sentenced to 17 years for murder of Nazaire

BREAKING: Green sentenced to 17 years for murder of Nazaire

By The Ithacan | Nov 6, 2017

Collado announces co-chairs of provost search committee

Collado announces co-chairs of provost search committee

By | Nov 6, 2017

Trending Stories

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

WATCH: Collado inaugurated as Ithaca College’s ninth president

By , | Nov 5, 2017

Walk-on makes an impact on men’s soccer team

Walk-on makes an impact on men’s soccer team

By | Nov 1, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Administrative departures create uncertainty for academic year

Administrative departures create uncertainty for academic year

By | Aug 25, 2016

Administrators to leave for provost positions

Administrators to leave for provost positions

By | Jan 29, 2014

Chief Diversity Officer search delayed until Fall

Chief Diversity Officer search delayed until Fall

By | Mar 24, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Jack PowersJean Hardwickprovost search committeeShirley M. ColladoWitt/Kieffer