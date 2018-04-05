College Briefs April 5

CSCRE speaker to discuss intersectionality theory and praxis

A CSCRE discussion series event will be held on April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Handwerker Gallery.

Emma Perez will discuss intersectional theory and praxis. There is an effort to integrate complex identities, which Perez will be addressing from a decolonial queer of color perspective.

Perez earned a Ph.D. in history from University of California, Los Angeles. She recently joined the University of Arizona as a research associate at the Southwest Center and a professor in the Department of Gender/Women’s Studies.

Congress staff member to discuss crossroads of politics and science

Steven Feldgus, senior energy policy adviser for Congress, will give a talk April 6 at 6 p.m. in Textor 101.

The presentation is titled A Chemist Goes to Congress: Science and Scientists in the Nation’s Capitol.

Feldgus will discuss why a scientist would want to work for Congress and what his job entails. Partly a discussion of nontraditional career options for scientists and partly on the role, use and misuse of science in government, this talk is designed to shed some light on a poorly understood world.

The event is presented by the Ithaca College Chemistry Club.

Annual carnival to raise money for local nonprofit organizations

The Ithaca College Student United Way will host its annual Family Carnival on April 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the IC Fitness Center.

The event focuses on kids under the age of 10, including face masks, corn hole, a photo booth, face painting, balloon creations, carnival-style games and two bounce houses.

All proceeds go back to the community to benefit the IC Student United Way’s grant program, during which funds are allocated to nonprofit organizations that serve Tompkins County.

Entry is $4 per person and $16 flat for a group of five or more.

Dollars and $ense to discuss budget update for upcoming year

This month’s Dollars and $ense meeting will take place on April 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. in Emerson Suite A.

The agenda includes an update on the budget, grant management and sponsored research and faculty lab collaboration.

Politics professor writes chapter for international relations textbook

Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics, and David Blaney, professor of political science at Macalester College, published a chapter in “Race, Gender, and Culture in International Relations: Postcolonial Perspectives.”

The chapter is titled “Race and Global Inequality” and discusses how contemporary thinking justifies global inequality.

Education professor publishes article on teacher leadership

Felice Russell, assistant professor in the Department of Education, recently published an article with colleague Kerry Soo Von Esch, assistant professor at Seattle University, in Phi Delta Kappan. The journal accepts about 10 percent of all submitted manuscripts.

This article, “Teacher Leadership to Support English Language Learners,” provides a pair of examples to illustrate specific ways teacher leaders can be effective advocates for better instruction and services for English learners.

Students to present research at exercise science conference

Three collaborative research projects from six exercise science students have recently been accepted for poster presentations at the European Congress of Sport Sciences in Dublin, Ireland. The conference is one of the biggest congresses in this discipline worldwide.

All projects have been supervised by Sebastian Harenberg, assistant professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, and Justin Vosloo, associate professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences.

School of Humanities and Sciences internally hires new assistant dean

Amy O’Dowd, academic services coordinator in the School of Humanities and Sciences, has been appointed assistant dean for student services in the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective April 2. She was chosen through an internal search process.

She replaces Kathy Lucas, retired assistant dean for student services. She completed her 37-year career at the college on March 30.

O’Dowd has served as the academic service coordinator for the School of Humanities and Sciences since October 2016. O’Dowd has a master’s degree in teaching and is enrolled in graduate studies in Student Affairs in Higher Education. She also has experience in academic advising in the United States and Canada.