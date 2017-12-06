College Briefs Dec. 7

Community service club to host annual fundraiser with local business

IC Circle K will be hosting their annual fundraiser with local business One World Market Dec. 4–6 in the North Foyer of Campus Center. One World Market sells handmade, fair-trade items made by artisans from around the world. By selling goods “fair trade,” One World Market assures that the artisans receive fair payment for their time, energy and skill. One World Market will be selling a variety of fair-trade goods on campus, including scarves, gloves, hats and jewelry. A portion of the profits will benefit the mission of IC Circle K.

IC Circle K is a community service organization that plans to use profits from this sale to fund on-campus service projects each week, including making sandwiches to donate to a local rescue mission and making place mats for Meals on Wheels.

First Ithaca Seminar Symposium to feature student presentations

The inaugural Ithaca Seminar Symposium will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Emerson Suites.

Over 120 freshman will be presenting their scholarly work. The presentations will include performances, original literature readings, poster presentations, creative projects and platform presentations. Students from all schools will be presenting during one of two sessions: noon to 1:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Alum and IC professor publish article about teaching relations

Ellie Fitts Fulmer, assistant professor in the Department of Education, and Jill Bodner ’14, a childhood education major, had an article they co-authored published in Inquiry in Education, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Center for Practitioner Research at National Louis University.

Their article “Detached and Unsustainable: Central Tensions in Teacher Research Capstones and the Possibilities for Reimagined Inquiry,” explores the challenges in research capstone assignments that are common in teacher education programs.

The article has three key recommendations rooted in the field of practitioner inquiry. Also, they propose a change that could increase the likelihood of cultivating thoughtful, reflective,

lifelong teacher researchers.

Discussion about children’s book on transgender identity to be held

A reading and discussion of “I Am Jazz” will take place at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Handwerker Gallery.

The book tells the story of a transgender child based upon the real life experiences of Jazz Jennings. Discussion about the ways such works can be used by those going into teaching, coaching, counseling, health, parent education and other fields will follow the reading, along with a short video clip of Jazz herself.

This event is part of a coordinated effort to host readings of the book throughout the country on Dec. 7 in communities, schools, libraries and other settings.

Screen studies professor publishes chapter about cinephilia in anthology

Andrew Utterson, associate professor of screen studies, pubished a chapter in the Indiana University Press anthology “For the Love of Cinema: Teaching Our Passion In and Outside the Classroom.”

Utterson’s chapter, entitled“Lessons of Birth and Death: The Past, Present, and Future of Cinephilia,” argues for a critical cinephilia, a passionate interest in cinema, that allows film history to critque modern cinema. The cinephilia is framed as a meme that might be transmitted from one generation to the next.

The collection explores whether, and how, this cinephilia might also have useful roles to play in how we teach and study cinema.

Indonesian documentarian to hold screening and workshop in Park

Kartika Pratiwi will be speaking from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Park 277. She will be discussing her documentarian career.

She has been working with EngageMedia, a non-profit organization that has provided strategies for the effective use of video distribution since 2015. Also, she has been part of Kotakhitam Forum, an independent organization, since 2008. The organization holds research workshops and produces documentaries about social and political change.

Faculty and staff to perform concert to celebrate new album

Jon Hilton, instructor of media arts, sciences and studies, and Abbe Lyons, interim executive director and Jewish chaplain, will be performing in concert with their band Resonate at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Carriage House Cafe loft.

The concert is being held for the release of their album, “Listen!” Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The album is available for download or CD purchase from CD Baby and most digital music download platforms.

The band brings together a multifaith group of Ithaca musicians, infusing Middle Eastern and cantorial music into folk, rock, blues and jazz sounds with Biblical texts and contemporary lyrics.