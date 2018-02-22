College Briefs Feb. 22

Peggy Ryan Williams Awards given to students for leadership

The Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs announced junior and senior students who were selected to receive the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership this year. The award is given to students who excel academically, perform service to the college community and nation and represent an exemplary level of accomplishment. They will be recognized at this year’s OSEMA Recognition Ceremony on April 23.

Marketing team at the college wins award at regional competition

An IC American Marketing Association team won the digital marketing case competition at a regional conference. Members of the Ithaca College American Marketing Association participated in multiple competitions at the Utah Valley University. A team made up of senior Kelsey Herniman, senior Kristen Vollmer and sophomore Drew Lapinski took first place in the Digital Marketing Written Case Competition.

Occupational therapy professor gets critical analysis published

Jenna Heffron, assistant professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy, recently published a critical analysis of standardized patient and disability simulation in the Journal of Occupational Therapy Education. The OT profession is currently reviewing its educational accreditation standards and has considered including standardized patients and simulation as recommended experiential learning activities for OT students. The article highlights both the benefits and critiques of these activities.

New fitness challenge offered by Office of Human Resources

The Office of Human Resources has announced a new competition called the 2018 IC Healthy Me challenge. This challenge will be a team-based fitness competition. Teams of three will record their fitness activities for the week and receive points based on their accomplishments. There will also be weekly bonus challenges worth extra points. As part of this challenge, there will be a weekly newsletter with nutrition information, healthy recipes and other helpful tips. Every week, team standings will be announced in the newsletter. At the end of five weeks, winners will be announced and receive their prizes. Registration is open this week to assemble a team, come up with a name and register at https://www.ithaca.edu/hr/benefits/wrklife/wellness/icahealthyme!.

Music performances to be held throughout upcoming weeks

Guest artists from around the world will be performing throughout the next two weeks.Artists include Jania Aubakirova, pianist and director of the Kazakhstan National Conservatory; Alfred Kpebesaane, Ghanaian xylophone master; and Steve Solook, an alum percussist. There will be a Black History Month Concert in Ford Hall at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 23. The Ithaca College West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble, Worlds of Music Class, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Kpebesaane will be performing. The IC-CU Orchestral Composition Premieres will be performing in Ford Hall at 4 p.m. Feb. 25. The event will include an elective recital and an underclassmen bass recital at 8:15 p.m. There will be a performance by students of Jorge Grossmann and Evis Sammoutis, associate professors in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition, in Hockett Family Recital Hall at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

Independent firm to release review of Public Safety office

An independent consulting firm has completed its review of the Ithaca College Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. Margolis Healy, the firm, will be presenting to the campus community at an information session Feb. 22 from 12–1 p.m. in Clark Lounge. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend the session, which will be led by the firm’s CEO, Steven Healy, and include the opportunity for audience Q&A. Margolis Healy was selected in the fall of 2016 to examine the administrative and operational mechanisms utilized by Public Safety, to help ensure that its systems, policies, procedures and practices are in alignment with the college’s goals to build an inclusive and welcoming community as well as the “fair and impartial policing” model. The report identifies six major themes that it considers requiring priority attention by the college, including a comprehensive program for producing unbiased policing; selection, staffing and retention; branding the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management; bias incident response protocols; cultural competency training; and crisis intervention training.During their on-site visits, the consultants conducted individual and group interviews with a wide range of campus constituents. The report acknowledges that it offers a snapshot of conditions at the time of the assessment.