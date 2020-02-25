College Briefs Feb. 27

College to hold feedback sessions for new diversity statement draft

In accordance with the work being done through the new strategic plan, the Campus Climate Action Group (CCAG) was tasked with drafting a new diversity statement for Ithaca College. Throughout November and December 2019, the CCAG benchmarked diversity statements from colleges and universities across the country and also researched theories and frameworks of diversity, equity and inclusion. It is now ready to present the community with a draft statement.

College community members have two options to provide their feedback. The first is through the online survey and the second is by attending one of four feedback sessions in which participants can meet committee members and be guided through the online survey process and ask questions. The feedback session dates are 12:10–1 p.m. Feb. 25 in Textor 101, 5–6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Taughannock Falls Room, 12:10–1 p.m. Feb. 27 in Textor 101 and 5–6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Textor 101.

Continuing student scholarships available for next academic year

The following scholarships are available for continuing students for the 2020–21 academic year.

The Walter Bradhering ’79 and Daniel Kluchinski Scholarship is awarded to one sophomore, junior or senior in the Roy H. Park School of Communications in good academic standing with academic promise and financial need. Recipients must show service, leadership or commitment to the LGBTQ community. Preference will be given to a self-identified LGBTQ student. For those who think they qualify, submit their name, email address and a paragraph detailing service, leadership or achievement to the LGBTQ community by March 20 to Luca Maurer at lmaurer@ithaca.edu.

The Nathan L. Lewis Memorial Scholarship is for a student who has studied in a Jewish day school for a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years and who has demonstrated financial need. For those who think they qualify, submit their name, email address and the name of the Jewish day school where they studied by March 20 to Jessica Fernando at jfernando@ithaca.edu.

The Erin Marie Masling Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a sophomore, junior or senior with a grade point average of 3.0 or greater. It was established to support and assist a student to live their life to the fullest, having overcome or managed a chronic illness or physical disability, as Masling did. Financial need is not a consideration. For those who think they qualify, submit their name and email by March 20 to Jessica Fernando at jfernando@ithaca.edu.

IC to host Jewish social justice group to discuss anti-Semitism

A workshop session led by Avodah, a Jewish social justice organization, from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 in the Muller Chapel will build a shared understanding of anti-Semitism in participants’ lives and within the broader context of the contemporary United States, particularly at this political moment.

This session will also help participants to think about how anti-Semitism connects to other forms of oppression and identify some patterns and internalized forms of anti-Semitism. At the close of the session, everyone will unpack what they will have learned together. A vegetarian dinner will be served.

College to hold annual national video game music conference

The North American Conference on Video Game Music (NACVGM) is an academic conference that brings together North American scholars to discuss music in video games. The seventh annual NACVGM will take place April 4–5 in Hockett Family Recital Hall in the James J. Whalen Center for Music. Registration for the conference is free for students, faculty and staff.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo, aka SAMMUS, a rap artist and producer from Ithaca with a Ph.D. in science and technology studies from Cornell University. She is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Brown University in its music department. This year’s NACVGM will include a concert featuring arrangements of video game music as well as music inspired by video games, including a performance by SAMMUS. The concert is free and open to the public and will take place at 8:15 p.m. April 4 in Ford Hall.

IC professor publishes article on inclusiveness in archaeology

Jennifer Muller, associate professor and chair of the Department of Anthropology, published an article titled “Reflecting on a More Inclusive Bioarchaeology,” which provides the commentary for a thematic series in the January issue of Historical Archaeology.

Muller’s commentary focuses on one collective story that emerged from the articles in the special series — a story that disrupts cultural violence and moves toward inclusivity in historical bioarchaeology. She highlights that these contributions interrogate omissions, erasures and hegemonic narratives.

They include the works of scholars of color as central to the bioarchaeological canon and engage with living communities as knowledge producers integral to investigations of past peoples. Therefore, they explicate vital steps toward an inclusive critical bioarchaeology.