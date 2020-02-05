College Briefs Feb. 6

College to host Latin American string quartet for performance

Cuarteto Latinoamericano will hold a performance at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 7 in Hockett Family Recital Hall in the James J. Whalen Center for Music at Ithaca College as a part of the Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation Series.

Cuarteto Latinoamericano is a world renowned string quartet. For over 35 years, it has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for the genre. Founded in 1982 in Mexico, the Cuarteto has toured throughout Europe, North and South America, Israel, China, Japan and New Zealand.

The program will include “Quartet No. 5” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “Four for Tango” by Astor Piazzolla, “La Calaca” by Gabriela Ortiz and “String Quartet No. 14” by Franz Schubert. The Cuarteto will also give a master class at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in Hockett Family Recital Hall. The concert and master class are both free and open to the public.

Athletics department holds search for 2020 hall of fame nominations

The Office of Intercollegiate Athletics is accepting nominations for the 51st annual Ithaca College Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony as part of Alumni Weekend during the 2020–21 academic year. The Athletic Hall of Fame was founded in 1969 to honor people who have made outstanding contributions to the intercollegiate athletics program at the college.

Candidates become eligible 10 years after graduating from the college and can include coaches, athletic trainers, administrators, any other person who has made outstanding contributions to athletics at the college and people who, subsequent to their years at the college, have distinguished themselves in the field of athletics. Nominations for the Athletic Hall of Fame will be accepted until March 31.

Committee looks for participants in sexual assault awareness event

The 3rd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Kick-Off Event hosted by the Sexual Violence Prevention Committee is looking for any participants involved in research, scholarship and creativity related to the theme #IAsk, or any topic related to sexual violence, to submit a poster, presentation, or visual media and performing arts session. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 in the Emerson Suites. The committee requests that all presentations be five minutes or less.

Interested participants are welcome to submit more than one proposal. However, there is a limited number of presentation slots available. Submissions must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, and applicants will be notified about their submissions by Feb. 17.

IC announces professor as new assistant honors program director

Cory Young, associate professor in the Department of Strategic Communication, has been selected to serve as the assistant director of the Ithaca College Honors Program from January to May 2022. Young was interim assistant director of the honors program in Fall 2018 and has been actively involved in the program as an advisor and course instructor.

Her leadership responsibilities will include the areas of admissions, advising, assessment, and program planning, and she will serve as an ex officio member of the Honors Program Steering Committee. Alicia Swords, director of the honors program and associate professor in the Department of Sociology; Jonathan Ablard, associate professor in the Department of History; and Brooks Miner, assistant professor in the Department of Biology are the members of the Honors Steering Committee who served as representatives during the screening process. Mike Haaf served as interim assistant director of honors in Fall 2019.

CAPS changes winter coat drive to extend through March 2020

Due to high need, the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is continuing its coat drive through March 2020. The coat drive is extended for the remainder of the winter season, and CAPS will continue to take donations of coats and money for purchasing new coats to have available. It is especially in need of heavy winter coats in sizes large and up.

To donate, the drop-off is at CAPS reception in the lower level of the Hammond Health Center. Coats are hanging in the hallway, and students and employees can take a coat they want without letting anyone know.

Women’s swimming and diving team holds spring swim lessons

The women’s swimming and diving team will be offering its annual spring swim lessons. Children of all different ages and skill abilities are encouraged to participate. A member of the team will teach participants in either private lessons or in groups of two. The lessons are 30 minutes long. A person older than five and of a lap swimming level may sign up for two consecutive sessions. The sessions are 10–10:30 a.m., 10:45–11:15 a.m. and

11:30–noon.

The team will not be holding make-up lesson dates. There will be no opportunities for make-up lessons.

Four lessons will be offered on the following dates: March 28 and April 4, 18 and 25. The fee for four 30-minute lessons will be $75. The fee for four one-hour lessons will be $140. Those interested can register by going to the college’s recreation web page. There is limited space in each session, and it will be on a first come basis.