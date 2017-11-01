College Briefs Nov. 1

IC mail services warns community to expect package delivery delays

Ithaca College Mail Services is warning students, faculty and staff that packages may be delayed due to a surge of package volume because of the Halloween holiday. The department said in an announcement to the college that UPS is experiencing substantial delays and that they are expected to severely impact the ability of IC mail services to process and distribute packages for the entire campus community.

“While we can and will make every reasonable effort to make as many packages as possible available for pickup the same day they are received, large numbers may unavoidably spill over into the following day,” the announcement said.

However, express or overnight packages will not be affected because they are usually received separately from other deliveries. These items should be available for pickup the same daythey arrive.

Departments are welcome to contact the Mail Center to inquire if a package is on hold and to come pick it up if needed before its scheduled delivery the next day. Mail services is not able to accommodate separate individual deliveries on demand.

Ithaca College students are able to apply for employer road trips

Students from Ithaca College are able to register for the Eastern Association of Colleges and Employers’ Road Trips to the Real World events that will be taking place Jan. 3–12 in 2018.

Over 30 companies in the Northeast are hosting site visits where college students can learn firsthand about a career field, network with employees and explore internship and

job opportunities.

At each site, students will get an in-depth look at how each business operates and see firsthand the potential jobs that may interest them. Students will get the chance to network and get a head start on their career choices.

The site visits will take place between Maine and Virginia with other destinations in between.

Student registration opened Oct. 26. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a non-refundable fee of $10 per site which must be paid at the time of registration. Students can sign up for a maximum of five visits. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2gLg9vB.

Volunteers needed for annual Cortaca Jug football game fest

Ithaca College is seeking additional faculty and staff volunteers to help welcome guests to campus Nov. 11 for the annual Cortaca Jug football game. The college is expecting an attendance of more than 10,000 students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors for this year’s game.

Volunteers will assist with providing directions, monitoring the tailgate lot and ushering on and around the field. Training will begin at 9 a.m. the day of the game, and volunteers will finish at approximately 3 p.m. Non-exempt employees will receive overtime pay, just as they would for Commencement usher duties. Additionally, the Campus Center Dining Hall will be open at 8 a.m. to anyone with an Ithaca College ID, so volunteers can enjoy a free breakfast before the game.

Prospective volunteers are advised to sign up at http://bit.ly/2zQ5Hai no later than Nov. 3. Contact Lynne Pierce at lpierce@ithaca.edu or Andrew Kosinuk at akosinuk@ithaca.edu for any questions about being a volunteer.

Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Lynne Pierce at lpierce@ithaca.edu or 607-274-3846. Requests for accommodations should be made as soon as possible.

Ithaca College Dining Services is seeking feedback through surveys

Ithaca College Dining Services is asking faculty, staff and students to share their thoughts on the dining halls and their food offerings. They are asking for the college community to let them know how they are performing and how they can improve the dining experiences at the college.

To participate in the survey, go to http://bit.ly/2yW0K08 and answer a few questions. At the end of the survey, for those who enter their contact information, participants could win up to $100 worth of Bonus Bucks or for ID Express. At the conclusion of the survey, 17 participants will be chosen to win the prizes offered by dining services.

Online harassment training now open for employees to complete

Online workplace harassment training is now open for Ithaca College faculty, staff and administrators. The online training is mandatory for employees.

All faculty, staff and administrators should have received emails from LawRoom Training containing a link to complete the mandatory online workplace harassment prevention training Oct. 23. The training is self-paced and will take most employees between one to two hours to complete. However, a few employees have informed human resources that the training took them a little more than two hours.

The training is online and self-paced, so participants may exit the training and return to it at a later time, picking back up where they left off. The due date for the completion of the course has been extended to Dec. 1 for all employees.