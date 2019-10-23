College Briefs Oct. 10

College to offer trick-or-treating in annual Emerson Halloween

The 25th annual Emerson Halloween will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in Emerson Hall at Ithaca College. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to bring their children to Emerson Hall for indoor trick-or-treating and Halloween-related activities.

Children will be allowed to go door-to-door to resident rooms for trick-or-treating. Student organizations will host games and activities throughout the building for children to make crafts and win prizes. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Cornell opens up art exhibition to Ithaca College community

Cornell University has invited the Ithaca College campus community to visit the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art when its exhibition opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

The museum will be offering an exhibition and evening activities highlighting international and global issues.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., those in attendance can view the exhibition “how the light gets in.”

From 5 to 7 p.m., Adam Johnson and Nima Shirazi will host a live recording of “Citations Needed,” a podcast about the intersection of media, public relations and power. The podcast will feature special guest Shannon Gleeson, associate professor of labor relations, law and history at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Ithaca’s Journey West will perform global traditional music for

the audience.

Ordained deacon to host series on queerness and spirituality

Rev. M Barclay, ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, will speak at a series of conversations titled “The Sacred and the Strange: A Very Queer Spirituality”

from Oct. 27 to 28.

Barclay is the director of enfleshed, a nonprofit committed to creating and

facilitating spiritual resources on the

intersections of spiritual nourishment and

collective liberation.

Barclay will serve as the guest preacher at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in downtown Ithaca for the 10:30 a.m. services Oct. 27. St. Paul’s will be hosting a community conversation led by Barclay.

A community dinner will be hosted by the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the same day. These events are free and open to the public, and all interested students, staff and faculty are encouraged to attend.

Barclay will be on campus for a lunch and learn event from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Muller Chapel. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunches. Barclay will talk about their ministry, enfleshed, why they launched a spiritual nonprofit to resource collective liberation and what they find hopeful about celebrating unexpected intersections of seemingly opposed identities.

Barclay will also speak at an event from 7 to 8 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge. Barclay will speak about sacred power that can be found in reclaiming and celebrating one’s individuality,

followed by a question-and-answer segment and a spiritual ritual for queer love and nourishment.

The series is supported by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca.

Office to host lunch and talk on first generation students

Lia Muñoz, assistant director for the Office of New Student and Transition Programs, will lead a discussion during the noon hour Oct. 29 in Klingenstein Lounge.

Faculty and staff are encouraged to bring bagged lunches and learn about best practices to serve first generation students in and outside of the classroom.

Muñoz will teach faculty and staff about the resources available for reference in order to inform faculty and staff interactions with first generation students.

During the discussion, she will also go over how the college and other institutions are putting theory to practice to support first generation student populations.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available at the event.

The event is co-sponsored by New Student and Transition Programs and the Student Affairs and Campus Life Professional Development Committee.

Trustees to hold conversation with the campus community

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees will hold an open conversation available to all campus community members from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Board of trustees chair David Lissy ’87 and vice chair James Nolan Jr. ’77 will share highlights and reflect on discussions from their meetings.