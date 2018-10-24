College Briefs Oct. 11

Students and faculty hold festival to showcase Asian-American films

The fifth annual Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Cinemapolis. A reception will follow Oct. 13 at the Argos Warehouse Event Space. The festival is free and open to the public.

The Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival was created by Ithaca College alum Katie Quan to support Asian-American and Pacific-Islander film, video and media makers both in upstate New York and nationwide.

Composer to give several lectures during residency at Ithaca College



Renowned American composer Libby Larsen, who is a composer in residence at Ithaca College, and the musical group Brooklyn Art Song Society, will be holding three lectures from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12. The Brooklyn Art Song Society will be performing at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Hockett Family Recital Hall. The concert will feature music composed by Larsen and other influential composers, performed by School of Music students and artists from the Brooklyn Art Song Society.

Professors share research and studies at post-sabbatical colloquium event

The third event in the Provost Post-Sabbatical Colloquium series was held 4–6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the McHenry Lobby in the James J. Whalen Center for Music. The series was created by La Jerne Cornish, provost and vice president of academic affairs. This event was sponsored and organized by the Center of Faculty Excellence.

At this event, Eleanor Henderson, associate professor in the Department of Writing presented “Bridge Between Books: From Polio to Morgellons.” Christopher Sinton, associate professor and chair of the Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences presented “Ancient, Drowned Galapagos Islands.” Cathy Crane, associate professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, presented “Drawing the Line: A poetic essay film on the legacy of the 1851 U.S./Mexico Border Survey Commission.” Jean Hardwick, Dana professor in the Department of Biology, facilitated the event.

On the Verge series to present Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons”

On the Verge play-reading series will present a staged reading of Arthur Miller’s first major success, “All My Sons,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Handwerker Gallery. The reading will be directed by Claire Gleitman, professor in the Department of English. The cast includes Greg Bostwick, professor in the Department of Theatre Arts; Kathleen Mulligan, associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts; Dean Robinson, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre Arts; and Paula Murray Cole, associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts.

The cast also includes sophomore Jahmar Ortiz, senior Sara Gutierrez, sophomore Dhruv Iyengar, senior Lawrence Bierria and sophomore Lydia Kelly. A member of the Ithaca community, Andrew Breen, is also part of the cast. Senior Alisar Awwad is assistant directing and junior Reagan Black is the stage manager.

“All My Sons” is about a conflict between self-interest and social responsibility as dramatized by one man’s choice to prioritize familial security and comfort over the larger social good. The action takes place in the back yard of character Joe Keller’s suburban home, which he views as a bastion of security in an insecure world. Yet the Kellers are emblematic, for Miller, of America’s abandonment of a collectivist sensibility, which the play suggests has devastating consequences for both the public and private domains.

Working group creates series to explore pedagogical learning

The Contemplative Pedagogy Working Group will be holding a series of discussions from Oct. 15 to Dec. 3 about pedagogical techniques for learning. The series, titled The Contemplative Cafe series, will be sponsored by the Center of Faculty Excellence on behalf of Julia Lapp, associate professor in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education and faculty in residence.

The first event in this series will be held noon–1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Center for Faculty Excellence.

Seed grant fair showcases projects created by awardees in 2017-18

The Seed Grant Fair will be held 3–5 p.m. Oct. 15 in Emerson Suites. At this event, 2017–18 President’s Seed Grants awardees will discuss their respective projects. Presenters include Barbara Belyea, clinical professor and associate chair of the Department of Physical Therapy; Katherine Burke academic adviser; Erin Davis, executive director of creative strategy and development in the Department of College Relations and Communications; Julie Dorsey, associate professor in the Department of Occupational therapy; Belisa Gonzalez, associate professor and director of the Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity; Sebastian Harenberg, assistant professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences; Michele Lenhart, director of student engagement; and Dave Prunty, executive director of auxiliary services.