College Briefs Oct. 31

College to screen documentary as part of LGBTQ film series

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen LGBTQ film series will screen the documentary “The Lavender Scare” at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in Textor 103 at Ithaca College. The event is free and open to the public.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services.

The film tells the story of a campaign by the federal government to identify and fire all employees suspected of being gay or lesbian. In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared gay and lesbian employees a threat to national security and unfit for government service.

Over the next four decades, tens of thousands of government workers lost their jobs for no reason other than their sexual orientations. This inadvertently helped ignite the gay

rights movement.

Body of missing student found in Fall Creek Gorge after search

The Cornell University Police Department said in a statement released

Oct. 26 that police recovered the body of Antonio Tsialas, who was reported missing

Oct. 25. His body was recovered from Fall Creek

by Ithaca Falls.

The department said that the circumstances of Tsialas’ death are still under investigation but that no foul play is suspected. The statement said there is no other information avaialble about

his death.

The statement said the department was assisted by New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police and Cornell Botanic Gardens staff in searching the gorges and natural areas.

Ithaca police search for man suspected of forcible touching

The Ithaca Police Department is looking for a man suspected to be involved in a forcible touching incident. The police responded to a forcible touching incident at approximately

2 a.m. Oct. 27 on the 200 block of Stewart Avenue, the department said in a press release.

In the initial investigation, the police learned that the suspect forcibly touched two victims. The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of Ithaca police officers, the press release said.

The press release described the suspect as a white male in his mid 20s with a prominent jaw line, short blond hair and a slender build. He was said to be wearing a white T-shirt.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking for additional resources or anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect.

The police tipline can be reached at (607) 330-000 and anonymous tips can be reported at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

CAPS hosts a winter coat drive for students, faculty and staff

The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services is hosting a coat drive.

Coats can be dropped off or picked up in the hallway outside of CAPS, which is in the lower level of the Hammond Health Center, during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CAPS is collecting winter coats of all sizes and styles that are either new or gently used, clean and free of tears or rips. All members of the campus community are welcome to pick up a coat if they need one.

Faculty and students present at conferences over fall break

Faculty and students in the Department of Physical Therapy and the Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training gave presentations at two conferences over fall break.

At the Educational Leadership Conference in Bellevue, Washington, Megan Hotchkiss, assistant professor and director of clinical education in the Department of Physical Therapy, and Kayleigh Plumeau, assistant professor and associate director of clinical education in the Department of Physical Therapy, gave an hour-and-a-half presentation titled “Growth Mindset: Creating a Foundation for Self-Empathy in Generation Z Physical Therapy Students.”

At the same conference, Plumeau; Jill Mayer, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy; Samantha Brown, assistant professor and assistant director of clinical education in the Department of Physical Therapy; Frank Micale, clinical associate professor and clinic director in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences; and Joe O’Haire, exercise and wellness specialist for the Robert R. Colbert Sr. Wellness Clinic, presented the poster, “College and Community Connect for Cancer Survivors: Exercise Science and Physical Therapy Student Learning.”

At the New York Physical Therapy Association’s Conference in Saratoga, New York, Laura Gras, associate professor, chair and graduate chair in the Department of Physical Therapy; Deb King, professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences; Josh Tome; research biomechanist in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performances; and senior Courtney Yehl presented the poster “A Comparison of Two Walking Programs on Balance and Gait in Older Adults who reported Being Fearful of Falling.”

At the same conference, Hotchkiss; Brown; Chris McNamara, clinical associate professor and clinic director in the Department of Physical Therapy; Sarah Fishel, assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy; and senior Kaitlyn Sevilla presented the poster “Highly Challenging Aquatic Group Exercise Improves Balance in People with Parkinson’s Disease.”