College Briefs Sept. 6

Politics professor co-authors paper about international political economy

Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics, and his longtime co-author, David Blaney, professor at Macalester College, published “Liberal IPE as a Colonial Science,” in The SAGE Handbook of the History, Sociology and Philosophy of International Relations.

They demonstrate that contemporary liberal International Political Economy melds together a static time with a dynamic evolutionary time. This conflation is traced to the work of Alfred Marshall who was one of four theorists who independently developed neo-classical economics in the 1870s. Marshall’s evolutionary frame is explicitly supportive of colonialism, slavery and imperialism. The punchline of the paper is that contemporary IPE shares with Marshall similar commitments but retains them implicitly.

New Park minor will explore live event design and management

The Roy H. Park School of Communications is offering a new live event design and management minor.

The minor offers specific courses and internship experiences on the topic, plus an opportunity for students to select their own courses in communication management and design, television-radio, theater, sports media, music and business to round out skills they have already developed in their major.

Dennis Charsky, associate professor in the Department of Strategic Communication, is the minor coordinator. Charsky is also program director of the communication, management and design major.

Music professor publishes paper on Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf’

Deborah Rifkin, associate professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition, published an article about Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” and its earliest animated adaptations.

Rifkin argues that adapting the vivid programmatic music of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” (1936) into an animated film could have been a straightforward process. Yet, the earliest animated versions took significant artistic liberties with Prokofiev’s symphonic tale, projecting vastly different interpretations of the story.

Walt Disney produced the first animation in 1946 in an anthology of shorts released to theaters. In 1958, Soyuzmultfilm — a Soviet studio — created a stop-motion puppet version. Rifkin writes that although deceptively simple on the surface, these animated films are sophisticated artistic expressions conveying political and cultural values.

Percussion ensemble NEXUS to perform with music professor

The percussion ensemble NEXUS will present a free concert at 7:00 p.m Sept. 6 in Ford Hall as part of its three-day residency at Ithaca College.

It will be joined by longtime percussion faculty member and marimbist Gordon Stout, professor in the Department of Music Performance, who is retiring at the end of the 2018–19 academic year. The concert is free and open to the public. NEXUS will also be presenting five workshops open to all students at the college from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6.

Writing professor’s poetry wins national award and cash prize

Eric Machan Howd ’90, assistant professor in the Department of Writing, won the 2018 Switchback Poetry Award from the University of San Francisco for his poem, “Mycology.” Macahn’s poem is featured in the 2018 online issue of Switchback Journal and received a cash prize. Machan also read his poetry in Ljubljana, Slovenia, over the past summer.

IC honors program establishes new interdisciplinary minor

The Ithaca College Honors Program announced its new Honors Minor in Interdisciplinary Studies. This minor aims to equip students with diverse tools for addressing the complex challenges of today’s world. Students gain knowledge from multiple disciplines, select appropriate methods and develop skills for dialogue and collaboration with interdisciplinary teams.

With the guidance of an honors adviser, students design a pathway that includes intensive honors academic seminars, global citizenship, cultural and civic engagement, and a culminating interdisciplinary scholarly or creative project. Students may choose whether they wish to graduate with honors by completing the minor. All honors students who are new this fall are enrolled in the new minor. Any honors student, regardless of class, can add the minor.

IC chemistry teaching fellow publishes paper on new course

Alexandre Pinto, postdoctoral teaching fellow in the Department of Chemistry, published a paper in the Journal of Chemical Education and delivered an oral presentation at the 256th National meeting of the American Chemical Society in August. In the paper, Pinto describes the creation process of the elective course called Modern Techniques for Solid State Materials Characterization.