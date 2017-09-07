College Briefs Sept. 7

Ithaca College makes the top 25 for its LGBTQ inclusiveness

Ithaca College has been ranked among the top 25 colleges and universities in the nation by Campus Pride for being inclusive of LGBTQ students. The national organization works to create a safer environment for LGBTQ students. This is the eighth consecutive year that the college has achieved the highest five-star rating on the Campus Pride Index.

Campus Pride ranked the college on a set of benchmarks that create an index to assess an institution’s LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

To be in the top 25, an institution had to score the highest percentages in the LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks. Other institutions in the ranking include Princeton, Penn, Ohio State, the University of Oregon and Indiana University.

“LGBTQ youth and families today want to know what campuses are doing when it comes to inclusive policies, programs and practices,” Shane Windmeyer, executive director of Campus Pride, said. “These are the campuses leading the way for LGBTQ inclusion and who have come out to support LGBTQ students from the first day of classes through graduation day.”

For more information on Campus Pride, visit campuspride.org. For more information on the college’s Center for LGBTQ Education, Outreach and Services, visit ithaca.edu/lgbt.

IC partnering with Tompkins County’s Mobile Food Pantry

Ithaca College is partnering with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier again this year to bring a mobile food pantry to campus. The mobile food pantry is used to deliver fresh produce, dairy products and other food and grocery items directly to distribution sites. Food items are available free of charge and are open to any member of the college community.

The mobile pantry will be open from noon to 1 p.m. Sep. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Feb. 13, March 7, April 10 and May 2. It will be located in N-Lot, with short-term parking available nearby. Transportation from N-Lot will be available to any on-campus addresses.

Questions and information requests can be emailed to foodpantry@ithaca.edu.

Office of Judicial Affairs seeks new staff and faculty justices

The Office of Judicial Affairs is seeking staff and faculty justices for the 2017–18 academic year. The justices must be interested in serving on Conduct Review Board hearings regarding cases of alleged sexual misconduct, domestic or dating violence and stalking. The justices who serve on these cases will be required to attend a training session run by the the Advocacy Center staff during the beginning of the Fall 2017 semester.

The Office of Judicial Affairs is also seeking faculty and staff members to volunteer for adviser positions for students involved in cases of alleged sexual misconduct. The advisers will be part of a pool available to alleged survivors and alleged perpetrators as they go through the Conduct Review Board process. The advisers will be present to offer support and direction for a student throughout the process, including attendance at the Conduct Review Board hearing.

Any faculty or staff who is interested in these roles or has questions should contact Mike Leary, assistant director of judicial affairs, at 607-274-3375 or at mleary@ithaca.edu

by Sept. 15.

Blue Crew Rewards Program launches for 2017–18 season

The Blue Crew Rewards program was launched by the Office of Intercollegiate Athletics on Sept. 2. The program allows students to swipe their IDs at home events to earn engagement points. Students can accumulate points to earn prizes all year long.

The launch coincides with the Bombers’ inaugural year as a member of the Liberty League during the 2017–18 season.

New diversity scholars arrive at Ithaca College for the year

This year, Ithaca College welcomes Shehnaz Haqqani, Raul Palma and Nandadevi Cortes Rodriguez as diversity scholars. Haqqani joins the Women’s and Gender Studies program, Palma joins the Department of Writing and Cortes Rodriguez is returning for her second year as the college’s inaugural postdoctoral diversity scholar in the Department of Biology.

The scholars will introduce themselves and talk about their teaching from 12:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. on Sept.19 in Klingenstein Lounge.

The Roy H. Park School of Communications is also participating in the program this year by bringing a series of scholars to campus for short-term residencies throughout the year. They will arrive during the second half of the fall semester and stay throughout the spring.

The Diversity Scholar Program was created in 2010 by the School of Humanities and Sciences to increase the racial diversity of Ithaca College faculty and bring fresh perspectives to the college’s curriculum and the learning experiences offered to students.