Cornell lowers COVID-19 alert level

Cornell University lowered its COVID-19 alert level Nov. 19 from yellow, meaning there is low to moderate risk of transmission, to green, meaning cases are rare and transmission is controlled.

The university raised its level to yellow Nov. 13 because of an increase in cases at the university. The increase in cases is associated with small student gatherings and Greek life, according to a message from Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life at Cornell, sent Nov. 12.

As of Nov. 19, there have been 216 cases at Cornell since Aug. 19. This is the second time Cornell has raised and lowered its alert level. Tompkins County has 144 active cases as of Nov. 19 and a total of 852 cases since March 14. Tompkins County is seeing the most active cases since the pandemic began as cases increase. The highest single-day increase was Nov. 12 with 30 positives. The Tompkins County Health Department is also discouraging nonessential travel and gatherings between households.

The last day of in-person classes for Cornell was Nov. 13. Students now have semifinal study days until Nov. 25 when they begin leaving campus and transitioning to remote learning. Online instruction will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16.

Ithaca College has 36 active cases and there have been 71 positive test results since Aug. 14. Students experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. On-campus testing is available for students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Athletics and Events Center. Members of the campus community who are symptomatic are not allowed to enter campus and should get tested at the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.