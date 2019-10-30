The Ithacan

Ithaca College Dining Services employee arrested on campus

Frank White II, Ithaca College Dining Services Employee, was arrested on accusations of striking a victim in the presence of a child and breaking the victim’s property
Published: October 30, 2019

Frank White II, Ithaca College Dining Services employee, was arrested by New York State Police (NYSP) at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 26 outside of the Campus Center on accusations of striking a victim in the presence of a child and breaking the victim’s property. 

Tom Dunn, associate director for the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said Public Safety officers assisted NYSP in campus navigation. Trooper Aga Dembinska, NYSP public information officer, said the initial 911 call was made by the victim Oct. 17 for a domestic dispute. White left the victim’s house before police arrival. White was in violation of an existing order of protection. Attempts were made to contact White, and through its investigation, the NYSP found he had a connection with Terrace Dining Hall and would be working Oct. 26.

Dembinska said White was charged with felony of criminal contempt in the first degree, misdemeanor of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

Dembinska said White was released on probation following the arrest. Dave Maley, director of public relations, said White still works for Dining Services. He works through the college’s partnership with Challenge Workforce Solutions, an organization that works to provide jobs for people with disabilities.

Maley said that there is no safety concern and that White’s charges do not involve his work at the college.

