October 22, 2020

News

Ithaca Police Department investigates Oct. 21 homicide

  File Photo/The Ithacan
The IPD, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cornell University Police Department are conducting an investigation.
By — News Editor
Published: October 22, 2020

The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is investigating a homicide that took place on the night of Oct. 21 on West State Street.

In an Oct. 22 press release, IPD Chief Dennis Nayor said a homicide took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21. IPD officers responded to a call that shots were fired, and they discovered a victim who had died from a gunshot wound on the 500 block of West State Street.

The victim was identified as John Ray Lawton, 45, from Ithaca. His next of kin has been notified.

This is Ithaca’s first homicide since July 2019, when a man killed his cousin at the Auden Ithaca apartments, according to the Ithaca Voice.

The IPD, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cornell University Police Department are conducting an investigation.

The IPD asks that anyone with information contact the Investigations Division at (607) 272-9973 option four or use the anonymous tip line.

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

