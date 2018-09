In the first episode of the season, “Past Deadline” host Sierra Guardiola talks with Laura O’Brien, assistant news editor of _The Ithacan_, about her most recent article regarding the decline in engagement with the Student Governance Council. O’Brien and Guardiola talk about why this is an issue the college community should care about and how O’Brien was able to report the data associated with this decline.

