Proposed policy change effects student and employee relationships

Ithaca College is proposing changes to its current policy about relationships between students and employees that will allow them to engage in intimate relationships, if they follow certain rules.

Guilherme Costa, vice president of legal affairs, met with the Student Governance Council on Nov. 18 to discuss the proposed changes. The policy will be voted on this summer by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees.

The current policy, Section 2.6.4 of Volume II of the Ithaca College Policy Manual, prohibits students and employees from having intimate relationships and categorizes it as sexual harassment. Costa said the policy is being revised to instead categorize the relationships as a conflict of interest because relationships between students and faculty can be consensual.

“When you’re having a consensual relationship between two adults, there is no sexual harassment,” Costa said. “It feels more appropriate to really take it out of the sexual harassment policy and make a stand–alone policy about relationships involving employees and really treat it as an HR type of policy governing the behavior of our employees and what is acceptable and what is not acceptable.”

A relationship will only be allowed when the student and employee disclose the relationship to the Office of Human Resources and create a management plan to eliminate conflict, Costa said. He said the plan must be accepted by Human Resources and the individuals in the relationship.

If the relationship is not disclosed to the school, then the employee would be at fault would get in trouble, not the student, he said. It is not the student’s responsibility to disclose the relationship.

Costa said a relationship between a student and a faculty member is only prohibited when the faculty member holds supervisory authority over, teaches or works directly with the student. He also said the idea of a student and faculty member being allowed to have a relationship is not seen as a good practice in a college setting.

Costa said that a concern regarding relationships between students and faculty members is that they could have negative effects on the students’ academic standing. He also said a relationship can shift from consensual to nonconsensual because of unequal power dynamics that exist in the relationship.

“There’s a belief that relationships involving students and employees in the academic setting can inhibit student success,” Costa said. “Things that may feel consensual at one point early in the relationship can really stop being consensual and can put both the student and the staff member in a really awkward position kind of at the end.”

Costa said that the college being a residential campus creates more challenges, especially when a relationship between a student and faculty member ends because they will be in close proximity to each other.

“When everyone is happy and in love everything’s great,” Costa said. “When things start going south, then it gets really complicated. To have that happen in a college setting involving students and faculty presents different challenges because as students in a residential college, you live and you go to school and many of you work here.”

Junior Senate Chair Abigail Murtha said the policy should clarify specific cases. She gave an example of a student who graduates and goes on to work for the college but is also in a relationship with a student.

“What happens if two students are in a relationship and then one of them graduates and gets hired by the college?” Murtha said. “What is the protocol for that?”

Costa said the policy is not meant to punish a recent graduate working for the college who is in a relationship with a student. He said a plan would be put in place to ensure the employee does not have any supervisory role over the student.

Costa said the policy will not have an effect on relationships between students and student employees.

Junior Alex Perry varsity sports senator, said he is unsure why the proposed policy would need to be implemented. He said two adults should not need to disclose their relationship, especially if they are in different departments.

“I don’t understand, like yes there’s inherent inequity between faculty or staff and students, but given that the two individuals involved are not related or there’s no direct supervision over it, I’m not sure,” Perry said. “I’m struggling to understand why that would need to be implemented, especially if the student is an older student.”

Junior Connor Shea, vice president of campus affairs, said he wanted to know the timeline for the proposed policy going forward.

Costa said he plans to speak with Faculty Council at its Dec. 3 meeting and plans to meet with Staff Council in the early spring semester. After meeting with the councils, any revisions needed for the policy will be made. The vote will then be finalized and go into effect in the summer.

Shea also said he wanted to know how the policy will be marketed to the school.

Costa said the communications plan being developed for the policy will be more focused on informing faculty and staff while still making students aware through college meetings, school meetings and department meetings.

Sophomore Hunter Simmons, Class of 2022 senator, said he wanted to know if there was room to change the language of the bill in order to make it more inclusive.

“In one section, I noticed there’s he or she, maybe using singular they pronouns to be more inclusive,” Simmons said.

Costa said the policy is still in the review process and once the final version is approved by the board of trustees, it will be embedded in the hiring process for all new employees and shared at orientation. He said the proposed policy is focused on employee behavior but students also need to be aware of the changes.

“There needs to be some flexibility on policy rather than just a straight–up prohibition,” Costa said. “The default is prohibited, but we wanted to make sure case by case situations can really be reviewed.”