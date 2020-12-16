Potential COVID-19 exposures at Wegmans and funeral home

The Tompkins County Health Department announced possible COVID-19 exposures at the Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, New York, and the Wegmans deli counter in Ithaca.

In a Dec. 14 press release, the department announced that an individual who attended a 3 p.m. service Dec. 5 at the funeral home tested positive for COVID-19. In a Dec. 13 press release, the department stated that a Wegmans employee who worked 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Wegmans deli counter has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious at the time. Another potential exposure at the Wegmans deli counter, an exposure that occurred 8–9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 and 8–9 a.m. Dec. 6, was announced Dec. 11. This exposure was also the result of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Both individuals are in isolation and close contacts have been notified for quarantine, the press releases stated.

The department is advising anyone who was at the deli counter during these times to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. People can get tested 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 412 N. Tioga St.

Tompkins County has 289 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 14 and has had a total of 1,568 cases since March. The county reported its sixth coronavirus-related death Dec. 12, a death that has been linked to an outbreak at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home. This is the fifth death at the nursing home to result from this outbreak.

There are 13 active COVID-19 cases among Ithaca College community members as of Dec. 14, and there have been 124 total cases in the campus community since March. Students, faculty and staff can seek testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break from noon to 1 p.m., every Tuesday in December, except Dec. 29, at the Athletics and Events Center. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and can be tested at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or the downtown sampling site.

