Provost names associate provosts and faculty advocate

La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Ithaca College, announced April 22 that three faculty members have been chosen to fill three new positions created this academic year — associate provost for academic programs, associate provost for faculty affairs and faculty advocate.

Each appointee will serve for a three–year term in their new positions. According to the email that was sent out to the campus community, Brad Hougham, associate professor in the Department of Music, has been chosen to serve as the associate provost for faculty affairs. Jeane Copenhaver-Johnson, associate professor in the Department of Education, has been selected as the associate provost for academic programs. Sue-Je Gage, presidential fellow in the Department of Legal Affairs, will serve as faculty advocate.

Hougham’s position will aim to facilitate collaboration with other offices and committees on campus to oversee the faculty recruitment, development and retention processes at the college. He has served for four years as chair of the All-College Tenure and Promotion Committee, three years on the Faculty Development Committee and three terms on the Academic Policies Committee. He is currently a member of the Faculty Council.

In Copenhaver-Johnson’s position, she will oversee undergraduate and graduate program planning, assess current academic programs and collaborate with other offices on campus to review academic programs. She has acted as chair of the teacher education graduate programs, co-chair of the School of Humanities and Sciences General Education Committee and a member of the All-College Teacher Education Committee.

Gage’s position is meant to serve as a neutral listener and counselor for faculty members to approach to solve conflicts. Gage holds a certificate in engaging conflict and mediation from the University of Turin, in Turin, Italy, and the Torino World Affairs Institute. She is also a volunteer mediator with the Community Dispute Resolution Center located in Ithaca.