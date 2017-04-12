Advertisement
April 12, 2017

Public Safety Log March 20-26

Published: April 12, 2017

MARCH 20

Change in status

LOCATION: Public Safety Office

SUMMARY: Officer reported barricade originally reported stolen on March 18 from M-Lot was located and not stolen. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

Medical assistance

LOCATION: Friends Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person ill. Person declined medical
assistance. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.

MARCH 21

Medical assistance

LOCATION: Friends Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person transported to the health center. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.

Medical assistance

LOCATION: Garden Apartments

SUMMARY: Crisis hotline reported person called about harming themselves. Person was taken into
custody and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer
Jon Elmore.

MARCH 22

Medical assist

LOCATION: Terrace Dining Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported
person in pain. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator
Charlie Sherman.

Offcampus incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported they had been on the phone and person told them they were
having a stroke. Officer contacted local agency, and this person was helped by emergency services and was transported to the
hospital. Assistance was provided. Master Security Officer
Amy Chilson.

MARCH 23

Making graffiti

LOCATION: Terrace 12

SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person wrote graffiti and unknown person damaged an exit sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

MARCH 24

Offcampus incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person turned furniture upside down in apartment. Caller concerned for this person’s welfare. Assistance was provided. Lieutenant
Tom Dunn.

Offcampus incident

LOCATION: All Other

SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person placed flyers in
mailbox. Master Patrol Officer
Jon Elmore.

MARCH 25

Assist TCSO

LOCATION: Conservatory Drive

SUMMARY: Officer reported TCSO traffic stop. TCSO took person into custody for DWI. Sergeant
Don Lyke.

Criminal tampering

LOCATION: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person dumped bucket of rock salt down stairwell. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.

March 26

disruptive noise

LOCATION: Circle Apartments

SUMMARY: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred three people for noise violation.  Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.

The Ithacan can be reached at ithacan@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @IthacanOnline

