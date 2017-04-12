Public Safety Log March 20-26

MARCH 20
Change in status
LOCATION: Public Safety Office
SUMMARY: Officer reported barricade originally reported stolen on March 18 from M-Lot was located and not stolen. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
Medical assistance
LOCATION: Friends Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person ill. Person declined medical
assistance. Assistance was provided. Patrol Officer Dylan Hardesty.
MARCH 21
Medical assistance
LOCATION: Friends Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out. Person transported to the health center. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator Charlie Sherman.
Medical assistance
LOCATION: Garden Apartments
SUMMARY: Crisis hotline reported person called about harming themselves. Person was taken into
custody and transported to the hospital. Master Patrol Officer
Jon Elmore.
MARCH 22
Medical assist
LOCATION: Terrace Dining Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported
person in pain. Person transported to the hospital by ambulance. Fire and Building Safety Coordinator
Charlie Sherman.
Off–campus incident
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported they had been on the phone and person told them they were
having a stroke. Officer contacted local agency, and this person was helped by emergency services and was transported to the
hospital. Assistance was provided. Master Security Officer
Amy Chilson.
MARCH 23
Making graffiti
LOCATION: Terrace 12
SUMMARY: Officer reported unknown person wrote graffiti and unknown person damaged an exit sign. Investigation pending. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
MARCH 24
Off–campus incident
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that person turned furniture upside down in apartment. Caller concerned for this person’s welfare. Assistance was provided. Lieutenant
Tom Dunn.
Off–campus incident
LOCATION: All Other
SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person placed flyers in
mailbox. Master Patrol Officer
Jon Elmore.
MARCH 25
Assist TCSO
LOCATION: Conservatory Drive
SUMMARY: Officer reported TCSO traffic stop. TCSO took person into custody for DWI. Sergeant
Don Lyke.
Criminal tampering
LOCATION: Emerson Hall
SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person dumped bucket of rock salt down stairwell. Investigation pending. Sergeant Ron Hart.
March 26
disruptive noise
LOCATION: Circle Apartments
SUMMARY: Caller reported loud music. Officer judicially referred three people for noise violation. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento.
