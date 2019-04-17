Public Safety Logs April 1-April 6

April 1

Medical Assistance/Psychological

Location: Terrace 4

SUMMARY: Caller reported person suffering from delusional thoughts. Officer transported person to the counseling center. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock provided assistance.

Suspicious Letter/Email

Location: General Services

SUMMARY: Caller reported receiving suspicious letter not addressed to current resident. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Unlawful Posting/Advertisement No Degree

Location: L-Lot

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety staff reported person placing advertisements on vehicles.

April 2

Medical Assistance/Illness-Related

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported person complaining of pain and difficulty breathing. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Making Graffiti No Degree

Location: Terrace 6

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person wrote graffiti on a mirror. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Fire Alarm accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 151

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation due to smoke from cooking. The alarm was accidental.

SCC Fire Safety Related Offenses

Location: Circle Apartments Building 151

SUMMARY: The Office of Environmental Health and Safety reported covered smoke detectors. Officers judicially referred three people.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded judicially referred one person for violation of drug policy.

April 3

Petit Larceny

Location: James J. Whalen Center for Music

SUMMARY: Person reported unknown person stole a stool. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported known person sending unwanted emails and phone calls.

Change in the Case Status

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer reported that the health department identified the dog that bit a person April 1.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All Other

SUMMARY: Caller reported person broke a tooth while eating. Sergeant Don Lyke responded.

Falsely Reporting an Incident

Location: Terrace 9

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by malicious activation of the fire alarm system. Patrol Officer Khien Nguyen responded to the incident.

April 4

Defective Smoke Detector

Location: Williams Hall

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm activation. Activation caused by defective smoke detector.

Suspicious Person

Location: Roy H. Park Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made eye contact then left. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded to the incident.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Circle Apartments Building 180

SUMMARY: Caller reported no contact with a person for several days. Officer Neena Testa responded.

April 5

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person damaged window screen. Patrol Officer Shawn Lansing responded.

Medical Assistance/Psychological

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Caller reported difficulty sleeping. Officer transported person to the counseling center.

Rape 3rd Degree

Location: Terrace 11

SUMMARY: Complainant reported thirdhand information that a person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Complainant reported unknown person made two phone calls asking to be contacted about fraud to their account.

April 6

SCC Disruptive/Excessive noise

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Officer reported loud music coming from a locked room. Officer judicially referred four people for noise violation.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for violation of the drug policy.