Public Safety Logs Aug. 27-Sept. 2

August 27

Check on the Welfare

Location: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: Caller reported not hearing from person for a few days. Officer made contact with the person, and they will contact caller. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded. Assistance was provided.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: M-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person passed out and is now sitting on the sidewalk. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded. Assistance was provided.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Campus Center Quad

SUMMARY: Officer reported person stepped in hole and injured their ankle. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Coercion

Location: Emerson Hall

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person sent messages threatening to report person for false criminal allegation unless money was paid. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded. Investigation pending.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: East Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

August 28

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 5th Degree

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported people smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred six people for criminal possession of marijuana and officer warned people for being on trails after hours. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

SCC Irresponsible use of alcohol

Location: Terrace 10

SUMMARY: Caller reported intoxicated person vomiting. Person declined medical assistance. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Location: Center for Health Sciences

SUMMARY: Caller reported person sleeping inside classroom. Caller asked person for identification, person pushed them down and fled the area. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

August 29

Accidental Property Damage

Location: Circle Apartments Building 181

SUMMARY: Caller had reported water leak and officer determined property damaged. Master Patrol officer Jon Elmore responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person slipped on damp floor and injured tailbone. Person declined medical assistance from ambulance staff and was transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

August 30

Suspicious Letter/E-mail/ Correspondence

Location: Circle Apartments Building 130

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person placed suspicious package outside front door. Officer determined package was delivered to the correct address. Sergeant Don Lyke responded. Officer determined incident unfounded.

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Circle Apartments Building 211

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm. Activation caused by burnt food. Fire Protection Specialist Max Noble responded.

Medical Assist/Injury Related

Location: Athletics and Events Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person using steps to get out of pool injured toe. Person declined medical assistance. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded.

August 31

Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Unknown

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information one person threatened another person over the phone. Patrol Officer Lance Clark responded. Investigation pending.

Medical Assist/Illness Related

Location: Garden Apartment 26

SUMMARY: Tompkins County 911 Center reported person called 911, hung up and they were unable to make contact again. Officer determined person having irregular heart beat and possible panic attack. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded. Assistance was provided.

September 1

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Recreation Trails

SUMMARY: Officer reported person smoking marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal possession of marijuana. Officer issued warning for being on recreation trails after hours. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw.

September 2

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Location: Garden Apartment 25

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person entered room, slept, urinated on a chair and left. Officer judicially referred one person for criminal trespass. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.