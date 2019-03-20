Public Safety Logs Feb. 25-March 1

February 25

Fire Alarm Accidental

Location: Terrace 7

SUMMARY: Simplex reported fire alarm activation caused by burnt food. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Disorderly Conduct No Degree

Location: Hammond Health Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that a person was being verbally abusive and derogatory. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

V&T License Volations

Location: Terraces

SUMMARY: Caller reported wallet found and was turned over to Public Safety. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported an odor of marijuana. Patrol Officer Dan Redder judicially referred two people for violation of drug policy and failure to comply.

February 26

Disorderly Conduct

Location: Garden Apartment 28

SUMMARY: Caller reported third-hand information that two people had an argument and that one person threw an object at the other person and left the area. Sergeant Ron Hart responded

February 27

Change in the Case Status

Location: Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management

SUMMARY: Officer identified the person responsible for damage to exit sign originally reported Feb. 24. Master Patrol Officer Waylon Degraw responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Campus Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported unknown person made comment toward another person. The officer was unable to locate the person. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Computer Tampering

Location: Terrace 5

SUMMARY: Caller reported person made unauthorized access to another person’s email account. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded to the incident.

Motor Vehicle Accident

Location: Alumni Circle

SUMMARY: Caller reported one-car property damage motor-vehicle accident. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

V&T Leaving Scene of an Accident

Location: F-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and left the scene. Officer issued operator a uniform traffic ticket for the Town of Ithaca Court for leaving the scene of an accident. Patrol Officer Neena Testa responded.

February 28

Medical Assistance/Illness-Related

Location: Landon Hall

SUMMARY: 911 Center reported sending an ambulance for a person that fainted. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All other

SUMMARY: Caller reported a one-car property damage motor-vehicle accident occurred Feb. 27. Seneca County Sheriff’s officer investigated the incident.

Medical assistance/Illness-Related

Location: Gannett Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported person having an asthma attack. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Assistance was provided to the individual. Master Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded to the incident.

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported person in possession of and selling drugs. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer Kevin McClain responded to the incident.

Suspicious Person

Location: Tower Skyline Drive

SUMMARY: Caller reported being stopped by a visibly upset person who asked them for a ride. Officers were unable to locate the person.

March 1

Suspicious Person

Location: U-Lot

SUMMARY: Caller reported person who appeared to be out of place. Officers determined the person was an employee. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Off-Campus Incident

Location: All other

SUMMARY: Ithaca Police Department reported investigating an unknown person making a concerning comment.

Harassment 2nd Degree

Location: Dillingham Center

SUMMARY: Caller reported one person had reckless physical contact with another person. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded to the incident.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for failure to comply and violating the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded to the incident.

Change in the Case Status

Location: West Tower

SUMMARY: Officer followed up and identified one person responsible for the odor of marijuana reported March 1. Officer judicially referred one person for unlawful possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones judicially referred the person responsible.