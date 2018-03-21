Public Safety Logs Feb. 26-March 3

February 26

Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree

Location: School of Music

Summary: Officer reported unknown person tampered with screens. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole watch. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for failure to comply and violation of the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

February 27

Petit Larceny Between $50–$199

Location: Garden Apartments

Summary: EH&S staff reported unknown person stole fire extinguisher. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.

Check on the Welfare

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported person turned over items that could be used to harm themselves. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Terrace Dining Hall

Summary: Caller reported person having allergic reaction. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Holmes Hall

Summary: Caller reported person threatening to harm themselves. Officer determined person not a threat to themselves, and the person was transported to the counseling center. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.

February 28

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Location: Center for Natural Sciences

Summary: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer issued person an appearance ticket for the Town of Ithaca court for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

Rape 3rd Degree

Location: Lyon Hall

Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Incident was reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hilliard Hall

Summary: Caller reported person made suicidal comment. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.

March 1

Sexual Misconduct No Degree

Location: Landon Hall

Summary: Caller reported one person had sexual conduct without consent with another person. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

Suspicious Circumstance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported unknown person sending unwanted text messages. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.

March 2

Medical Assistance

Location: Terraces

Summary: Caller reported ear and eye pain. Person transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Accidental Property Damage

Location: J-Lot

Summary: Caller reported tree fell and damaged walkway light pole. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Medical Assistance

Location: Hilliard Hall

Summary: Caller reported person with severe chest pain and shaking. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

SCC Drug Violations

Location: Circle Apartments

Summary: Caller reported excessive noise. Officer judicially referred two people for violations of drug, noise and alcohol policies. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.

March 3

Petit Larceny Between $50–$199

Location: Circles

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole salt barrel. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered room and laid down on bed. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guest. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.

Petit Larceny Over $200

Location: Circles

Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole clothes. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.

SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol

Location: West Tower

Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.

Exposure of Person No degree

Location: Farm Pond Road

Summary: Officer reported person urinating in public. Officer judicially referred one person for indecent conduct. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.