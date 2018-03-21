Public Safety Logs Feb. 26-March 3

February 26
Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree
Location: School of Music
Summary: Officer reported unknown person tampered with screens. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Petit Larceny Over $200
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole watch. Master Patrol Officer Bruce Holmstock responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred two people for failure to comply and violation of the drug policy. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
February 27
Petit Larceny Between $50–$199
Location: Garden Apartments
Summary: EH&S staff reported unknown person stole fire extinguisher. Patrol Officer Brittany Miller responded.
Check on the Welfare
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported person turned over items that could be used to harm themselves. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Terrace Dining Hall
Summary: Caller reported person having allergic reaction. Person transported to hospital by ambulance. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Holmes Hall
Summary: Caller reported person threatening to harm themselves. Officer determined person not a threat to themselves, and the person was transported to the counseling center. Sergeant Ron Hart responded.
February 28
Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
Location: Center for Natural Sciences
Summary: Officer reported odor of marijuana. Officer issued person an appearance ticket for the Town of Ithaca court for unlawful possession of marijuana. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
Rape 3rd Degree
Location: Lyon Hall
Summary: Caller reported thirdhand information that one person had sexual intercourse with another person without consent. Incident was reported to Title IX. Lieutenant Tom Dunn responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hilliard Hall
Summary: Caller reported person made suicidal comment. Person taken into custody under mental hygiene law and transported to the hospital. Patrol Officer Jenny Valentin responded.
March 1
Sexual Misconduct No Degree
Location: Landon Hall
Summary: Caller reported one person had sexual conduct without consent with another person. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
Suspicious Circumstance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported unknown person sending unwanted text messages. Patrol Officer John Tagliavento responded.
March 2
Medical Assistance
Location: Terraces
Summary: Caller reported ear and eye pain. Person transported to the health center. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Accidental Property Damage
Location: J-Lot
Summary: Caller reported tree fell and damaged walkway light pole. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Medical Assistance
Location: Hilliard Hall
Summary: Caller reported person with severe chest pain and shaking. Person declined medical assistance with ambulance staff. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
SCC Drug Violations
Location: Circle Apartments
Summary: Caller reported excessive noise. Officer judicially referred two people for violations of drug, noise and alcohol policies. Patrol Officer Mayra Colon responded.
March 3
Petit Larceny Between $50–$199
Location: Circles
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole salt barrel. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported unknown person entered room and laid down on bed. Officer judicially referred one person for responsibility of guest. Patrol Officer Bryan Verzosa responded.
Petit Larceny Over $200
Location: Circles
Summary: Caller reported unknown person stole clothes. Master Patrol Officer Bob Jones responded.
SCC Irresponsible Use of Alcohol
Location: West Tower
Summary: Caller reported odor of marijuana. Officer judicially referred one person for irresponsible use of alcohol. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Exposure of Person No degree
Location: Farm Pond Road
Summary: Officer reported person urinating in public. Officer judicially referred one person for indecent conduct. Master Patrol Officer Jon Elmore responded.
Comments